Bob Marley Inducted to Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

Legendary Jamaican reggae artist Bob Marley will be one of 16 influential Black musicians honored at the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) Crown Jewel of Excellence Black Music Month Class of 2022 Induction and Juneteenth Celebration on June 18, 2022. The Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC) and the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) partnered to announce the ceremony and other plans for the induction of the Black Music Month Class of 2022.

Catherine Brewton of the BEC, Demmette Guidry of the BAMAssoc, Erica Thomas of GEC, and Michael T. Mauldin of the BAMAssoc announced the names and categories of the 16 inductees for 2022. These include Foundational honors for Cathy Hughes, Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington), Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Robert Smith, RUN DMC, and T.D. Jakes; Gospel honors for Donnie McClurkin and Tamela Mann, and Gospel Group honors for The Clark Sisters; Actress honors for Angela Bassett; Mogul honors for Steve Harvey; International honors for Bob Marley; and Legacy honors for Patti LaBelle and Prince.

The city of Atlanta has a long-standing reputation as a mecca of Black music and entertainment, and the he Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) has become a major attraction and showcases the greatest contributors to the music industry. The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblem for each inductee becomes a permanent installation on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The first two groups of inductees included Foundational inductees James Brown, Otis Redding, Quincy D. Jones, Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy, Cicely Tyson, Ray Charles, and Smokey Robinson; Legacy inductees Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie; Mainstream inductees Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige; and Usher Raymond IV; Mainstream Group inductee New Edition; Gospel inductees Shirley Caesar, Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, and Donald Lawrence; Gospel Group inductees BeBe and CeCe Winans; Hip Hop inductees Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Outkast, and Snoop; Mogul inductees Sean Love Combs and Tyler Perry; and International inductee Fela Kuti.

The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems will continue to be added at the BMEWOF in historic downtown Atlanta for generations into the future.