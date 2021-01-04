What is the Best Reggae Songs of 2020? In a year with a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the fight to end systemic racism, there were some great reggae songs to help us get through 2020. In July I posted a list of “The 21 Best Reggae Songs of 2020 (So Far)“, for the mid-point of the year. Here are my picks of the 20 Best Reggae Songs of 2020. What are your favorite reggae songs of 2020?
1. Protoje feat. Popcaan “Like Royalty”
From the Album In Search Of Lost Time
Date First Available: August 6, 2020
Record Label: In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA Records
2. Lila Iké “Forget Me”
From the Album The ExPerience
Date First Available: May 18, 2020
Record Label: In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA Records
3. Agent Sasco “Loco”
From the Album Loco Riddim
Date First Available: May 21, 2020
Record Label: Soul Circle Music
4. Jesse Royal “Ooh La La
From the Album Cali Roots Riddim 2020
Date First Available: April 22, 2020
Record Label: Ineffable Records
5. Dre Island “Days Of Stone” (ft. Chronixx)
From the Album Now
Date First Available: May 15, 2020
Record Label: Dre Island Music
6. Christopher Martin “Little Green Apples”
From the Album Strictly The Best Vol. 61
Date First Available: May 8, 2020
Record Label: VP Records
7. Chezidek “Standstill”
From the Album Hello Africa
Date First Available: June 26, 2020
Record Label: Tad’s Record
8. Buju Banton “Memories”
From the Album Memories
Date First Available: May 8, 2020
Record Label: Gargamel Music
9. Sevana “Like Mango”
From the Album Be Somebody
Date First Available: July 31, 2020
Record Label: In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA Records
10. Collie Buddz “Hold Firm”
From the Album Hold Firm
Date First Available: March 25, 2020
Record Label: Ineffable Records
11. Kabaka Pyramid “Nice up the dance”
From the Album Nice Up The Dance
Date First Available: August 21, 2020
Record Label: VP Records
12. Romain Virgo “Hero”
From the Album Between the Lines Riddim
Date First Available: June 17, 2020
Record Label: CR203 Productions / Zj Chrome
13. Skip Marley “Higher Place” (feat. Bob Marley)
From the Album Higher Place
Date First Available: August 28, 2020
Record Label: Island Records
14. The Wailers “One World” feat. Skip Marley, Farruko, Shaggy & Cedella Marley
From the Album One World
Date First Available: August 21, 2020
Record Label: Sony Music Latin
15. Mikey Spice “Let Me Down Easy”
From the Album Are You Ready
Date First Available: January 31, 2020
Record Label: Pro Production Entertainment
16. Klyve “Circles”
From the Album Circles
Date First Available: May 9, 2020
Record Label: BWILL PRODUCTIONS
17. Omari Banks “Choose Love”
From the Album Keep Up Riddim
Date First Available: March 20, 2020
Record Label: Tad’s Record / Jr. Tads
18. Etana “Secret Lovers”
From the Album Gemini
Date First Available: May 22, 2020
Record Label: Freemind Music – Zojak World Wide
19. Bonafide Band Feat Damian Marley “Start & Stop”
From the Album Start and Stop
Date First Available: September 2, 2020
Record Label: Broadyard Records
20. Christopher Ellis “Still Go a Dance”
Released as a Single
Date First Available: January 31, 2020
Record Label: Ghetto Youths International