What is the Best Reggae Songs of 2020? In a year with a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the fight to end systemic racism, there were some great reggae songs to help us get through 2020. In July I posted a list of “The 21 Best Reggae Songs of 2020 (So Far)“, for the mid-point of the year. Here are my picks of the 20 Best Reggae Songs of 2020. What are your favorite reggae songs of 2020?

1. Protoje feat. Popcaan “Like Royalty”

From the Album In Search Of Lost Time

Date First Available: August 6, 2020

Record Label: In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA Records

2. Lila Iké “Forget Me”

From the Album The ExPerience

Date First Available: May 18, 2020

Record Label: In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA Records

3. Agent Sasco “Loco”

From the Album Loco Riddim

Date First Available: May 21, 2020

Record Label: Soul Circle Music

4. Jesse Royal “Ooh La La

From the Album Cali Roots Riddim 2020

Date First Available: April 22, 2020

Record Label: Ineffable Records

5. Dre Island “Days Of Stone” (ft. Chronixx)

From the Album Now

Date First Available: May 15, 2020

Record Label: Dre Island Music

6. Christopher Martin “Little Green Apples”

From the Album Strictly The Best Vol. 61

Date First Available: May 8, 2020

Record Label: VP Records

7. Chezidek “Standstill”

From the Album Hello Africa

Date First Available: June 26, 2020

Record Label: Tad’s Record

8. Buju Banton “Memories”

From the Album Memories

Date First Available: May 8, 2020

Record Label: Gargamel Music

9. Sevana “Like Mango”

From the Album Be Somebody

Date First Available: July 31, 2020

Record Label: In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA Records

10. Collie Buddz “Hold Firm”

From the Album Hold Firm

Date First Available: March 25, 2020

Record Label: Ineffable Records

11. Kabaka Pyramid “Nice up the dance”

From the Album Nice Up The Dance

Date First Available: August 21, 2020

Record Label: VP Records

12. Romain Virgo “Hero”

From the Album Between the Lines Riddim

Date First Available: June 17, 2020

Record Label: CR203 Productions / Zj Chrome

13. Skip Marley “Higher Place” (feat. Bob Marley)

From the Album Higher Place

Date First Available: August 28, 2020

Record Label: Island Records

14. The Wailers “One World” feat. Skip Marley, Farruko, Shaggy & Cedella Marley

From the Album One World

Date First Available: August 21, 2020

Record Label: Sony Music Latin

15. Mikey Spice “Let Me Down Easy”

From the Album Are You Ready

Date First Available: January 31, 2020

Record Label: Pro Production Entertainment

16. Klyve “Circles”

From the Album Circles

Date First Available: May 9, 2020

Record Label: BWILL PRODUCTIONS

17. Omari Banks “Choose Love”

From the Album Keep Up Riddim

Date First Available: March 20, 2020

Record Label: Tad’s Record / Jr. Tads

18. Etana “Secret Lovers”

From the Album Gemini

Date First Available: May 22, 2020

Record Label: Freemind Music – Zojak World Wide

19. Bonafide Band Feat Damian Marley “Start & Stop”

From the Album Start and Stop

Date First Available: September 2, 2020

Record Label: Broadyard Records

20. Christopher Ellis “Still Go a Dance”

Released as a Single

Date First Available: January 31, 2020

Record Label: Ghetto Youths International

About The Author – Gregory Cole – “Homegrown with G Cole”

The Podcast and Facebook Live Show “Homegrown with G Cole” is a candid, funny, unbiased view of real-life events that affect our communities, through the eyes of Singer/Songwriter/Podcast Host, and music enthusiast G Cole. G Cole who was born in Ocho Rios Jamaica, and now resides in Ft Lauderdale Florida interviews Artists, Entrepreneurs, Music legends, Community Leaders, Members of Government, Health professionals, Public Speakers, and members of the Jamaican, and Caribbean Diaspora. There is no room for boredom, as between conversation he will take you on a sweet Reggae ride with music from yesterday and today. The subscription is free. Take this podcast with you on your road trips, your commute to and from work, or even to your workout at the gym. You will be informed, educated, and entertained. “Keep it moving, keep it grooving, it’s Homegrown”