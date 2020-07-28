The 21 Best Reggae Songs of 2020 (So Far) - Jamaicans.com

It’s the midway point of a year dominated by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the push to end systemic racism. The year 2020 has also produced some great reggae music from veteran artists like Buju Banton to newer artists like Lila Ike and this year’s Grammy winner Koffee. From Lover’s rock to dancehall to conscious reggae the music addressed the issues of today, while striving to lift our spirits in a year many want to forget. Here are the 21 reggae songs that I could not stop playing so far this year. What is your favorite reggae song of 2020 so far?

1. Christopher Ellis – “Still a go Dance”

2. Lila Ike – “Solitude “

3. Agent Sasco – “Loco”

4. Chronixx – “Dela Move”

5. Heavyweight Rockers Featuring Jesse Royal – “Sweet Sensation”

6. Christopher Martin – “Little Green Apples”

7. Hezron – “Stronger In Love”

8. Etana – “Secret Lovers”

9. Mortimer – “Road To Trod”

10. Chevaughn – “Oh my”

11. Khalia – “Easy”

12. Chezidek – “Because I’m Black”

13. Sevana – “If Only you knew”

14. Richie Stephens and Marcia Griffiths – “White Rum & Reggae”

15. Buju Banton Feat John Legend – “Memories”

16. Collie Buddz – “Hold Firm”

17. Gentlemen and Collie Buddz – Can’t Stop The Love

18. Mikey Spice – “Let me down easy”

19. Dre Island – “Days of stone”

20. Jahdon – “Truth”

21. Koffee – “Lockdown”

About The Author – Gregory Cole – “Homegrown with G Cole”