The Young Caribbean Professional Network is now accepting applications for the 2020 Scholarship Awards! - Jamaicans.com

Students currently attending an accredited college or university in Fall 2020 in pursuit of a four-year degree in any field of study are encouraged to apply. Awards highlight specific qualifications, including first-generation college students, Afro/Caribbean/Latino/Minority students, leadership, financial need, resiliency, residency in certain communities, and degrees in business, education, science, technology, engineering, and math.

Visit the following Link to YCPN 2020 Scholarship Application

Former applicants and recipients are welcome to apply. Preference is given to YCPN members. To become a member, visit https://ycpn.org/membership/ today! $10.00 for Student Membership. Deadline to apply is September 12th, 2020.



For questions regarding the application, please email [email protected] with the subject “YCPN 2020 Scholarship Application”.

About Young Caribbean Professional Network

Young Caribbean Professional Network is dedicated to engaging Caribbean and Latino students and professionals (ages 18-45), for personal, professional and business growth in the Greater Northeast Region of the United States. We encourage young professionals from the Caribbean, Latino, Haitian, African, Asian, and European communities to join with us to build a strong Diverse Young Global Network in the Greater Northeast corridor.

