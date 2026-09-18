WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Grace for the Road Ahead

Grace did not merely cancel Paul’s past; it empowered his future. Few lives demonstrate this truth more dramatically than his. Before encountering Christ, Paul, then Saul, was “breathing out threatenings and slaughter against the disciples of the Lord” (Acts 9:1). He carried the weight of a past that could easily have disqualified him in his own mind and made others suspicious of his conversion. Yet God’s grace did more than forgive the persecutor. Grace transformed him into an apostle, preacher, missionary, and servant of the very gospel he once tried to destroy. Looking back, Paul could say, “By the grace of God I am what I am” (1 Corinthians 15:10). His past explained where he had been, but grace determined where he was going.

This is an important truth for every believer. Sometimes we accept that God has forgiven us while continuing to live as though our past has permanently defined us. We remember the failures, poor decisions, wasted years, missed opportunities, and things we wish we could undo. But Scripture declares, “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature” (2 Corinthians 5:17). Grace does not rewrite history by pretending our failures never happened; it redeems our story by refusing to allow those failures to have the final word. Peter denied Jesus three times (Luke 22:54–62), yet Jesus restored him and entrusted him with the responsibility to “Feed my sheep” (John 21:17). Failure was part of Peter’s story, but it was not the conclusion.

Grace also means that whatever God calls us to do today does not have to be accomplished in our strength alone. Paul acknowledged that he labored abundantly but immediately added, “yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me” (1 Corinthians 15:10). Grace does not eliminate effort; it empowers faithful effort. When Paul struggled with weakness, Christ told him, “My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness” (2 Corinthians 12:9). God’s grace meets us not only when we have sinned but when we feel inadequate, exhausted, uncertain, or unequal to what lies ahead.

So do not think of grace only when you look backward at what God has forgiven. Think of grace when you look forward to what God is calling you to become. Your past may explain some of your scars, but it does not have authority over your future in Christ. The same grace that found you will sustain you; the grace that forgave you will transform you; and the grace that saved you will strengthen you for whatever God places before you. You do not have to be imprisoned by who you were or intimidated by who God is calling you to become. Grace did not merely cancel your past; by God’s power, it can empower your future. Praise the Lord.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, thank You that Your grace reaches beyond my past and into my future. Help me not to remain imprisoned by failures You have forgiven or intimidated by assignments for which I feel inadequate. Teach me to depend upon Your grace each day, trusting that what You call me to do, You will give me grace to accomplish. May I be able to say with Paul, “By the grace of God I am what I am.” In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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