WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Walking With Jesus

To walk with Jesus is more than believing that He exists, attending church, or identifying as a Christian. Throughout Scripture, “walking” describes the direction and pattern of a person’s life. Enoch “walked with God” (Genesis 5:24), and Noah “walked with God” (Genesis 6:9). When Jesus came, His invitation was wonderfully simple but profoundly demanding: “Follow me” (Matthew 4:19). His first disciples literally left their nets and walked after Him, but following Jesus eventually meant much more. They listened to His words, learned His ways, accepted His correction, obeyed His commands, and increasingly entrusted their lives to Him. For us, walking with Jesus means living every day conscious of His presence and allowing Him to determine the direction of our lives.

Jesus made clear that this walk requires both relationship and surrender. He said, “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me” (Luke 9:23). Walking with Jesus therefore means that He leads and we follow. We bring Him our plans, decisions, desires, relationships, fears, and ambitions and continually ask, “Lord, what would You have me do?” We learn His heart through His Word, speak with Him through prayer, and demonstrate our love through obedience. Jesus said, “If ye love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15). Walking with Him is not occasional consultation when life becomes difficult; it is daily companionship under His lordship.

There are wonderful benefits to such a walk. Jesus promises light for our journey: those who follow Him “shall not walk in darkness” (John 8:12). He offers direction when we do not know the way (John 10:27), rest when life becomes heavy (Matthew 11:28–29), peace when circumstances are troubling (John 14:27), and fruitfulness as we remain connected to Him (John 15:4–5). Most importantly, walking with Jesus changes us. The longer the disciples remained with Him, the more His influence became evident in their lives. Even their opponents “took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus” (Acts 4:13). We cannot consistently walk closely with Christ and remain unchanged.

So perhaps the question is not simply, “Do I believe in Jesus?” but “Am I walking with Him?” Is He part of my everyday decisions or only my emergencies? Am I following where He leads, even when His direction conflicts with my preferences? Jesus still says, “Follow me.” The road will not always be easy, but we never walk it alone. The Shepherd walks with His sheep, knows them personally, and leads them toward life (John 10:27–28). And as we walk with Him day after day, something beautiful happens: we learn His voice, trust His heart, reflect His character, and gradually become more like the One we follow.

Prayer:

Lord Jesus, teach me what it truly means to walk with You. Help me not merely to believe in You but to follow You daily. Guide my decisions, shape my desires, correct my ways, and transform my character. Give me the courage to follow wherever You lead and the faith to trust You when I cannot see the road ahead. May my life reveal that I have been walking with You. Amen.

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