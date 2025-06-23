Gut-wrenching—that was the instinctive reaction upon hearing confirmation that some of Jamaica’s top track and field athletes may be leaving to represent another country. It didn’t matter which country; the heartbreak was the same. In the past, when this happened, most of the athletes involved were fringe competitors. With all due respect, this time, it feels different. It hits harder.

Why gut-wrenching? Perhaps only the true track and field aficionados can truly appreciate the feeling. Roje Stona, just a few months ago, became the first Jamaican to win a gold medal in a field event at the Olympics. I know there was a time when hurdles were classified as a field event, but I’m confident that when Deon Hemmings won gold, hurdles were firmly on the track side. Then there’s Rajindra Campbell, who won bronze in what some would call his twilight years. Jayden Hibbert seems destined for Olympic greatness, and Wayne Pinnock—the prodigy from Dunkirk in Central Kingston—already boasts Olympic and World Championship silver medals. The fact that three of these athletes are Kingston College alumni makes this even more painful for me.

Those who read my writings leading up to the Paris Olympics will recall that I was tracking (pun intended) Jamaica’s increasing challenge to the Americans. No longer were we limiting our battles to the sprints—we were now making real strides toward medal contention across the entire spectrum of track and field.

So, why is this happening? It’s easy to point to the power of money—irresistible offers that Jamaica simply can’t match. But I fundamentally disagree with the idea that it’s just about cash. As sports administrators, we have some shortcomings, especially in handling precocious and prodigious talent. A colleague in one of the countless group chats I’m in suggested all athletes should be treated equally. Taken to the extreme, that logic would have everyone in the final receiving a gold medal.

In 1965, the legendary Headmaster of Kingston College, Douglas Forrest, recognised raw talent in the first-form cohort. Being the visionary he was, he selected a group and created a special third form class—3G Special. So forward-thinking was he that he even included a transferee from Clarendon College, based on clearly defined criteria. At another time I will elucidate on the astounding talent that emerged from that lot, almost without exception.

In many countries, support is performance-based. Deciding how to distribute limited resources is complex, which is why performance must be a major criterion. Even if we cannot compete financially, dialogue and genuine care can make a difference. I firmly believe our athletes are not mercenaries. They can be retained—kept loyal—if we act within our means, with intention and empathy.

That said, let’s not panic just yet. According to the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), there’s still a process to go through before any formal switching of allegiance is confirmed. This is an emotive issue and must be handled delicately as the situation unfolds. It is also essential that all key stakeholders evaluate their performance against their mandate. That includes the Government, the JAAA, and the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA). Calls for these three bodies to work in confluence have never been more urgent. No single organisation can address the full complexity of what’s unfolding.

To address the current issue and prevent future losses, we must consider these immediate steps:

Establish direct communication with the athletes, no matter how difficult. Past failures to maintain communication between clubs, agents, managers, and the JAAA must now be acknowledged and corrected.

Leverage the fact that the athletes involved reportedly share the same agent—this should make coordination easier. Engage respectfully, without making the athletes feel threatened.

Develop a professional athlete engagement strategy within the JAAA, centred on trust and candour. This cannot fall to a volunteer—it must be handled with the highest level of professionalism, supported by collaboration among all three key stakeholders.

Reinstate the previous funding allocation to sport, which was reduced when the special tax on gaming was redirected to the Consolidated Fund. This decision failed to recognise the economic and cultural value of sport.

Present a unified approach to the private sector, showing how investment in sport benefits all. Introduce and promote tax incentives to encourage meaningful corporate contributions at every level of sport.

These are some of the immediate actions we must take to stabilise the current situation. But we must also think long-term.

The JAAA can no longer operate solely as a voluntary organisation. Track and field is Jamaica’s flagship sport globally—yet we imagine professionalism only in football. The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) could never operate purely on volunteer labour, and neither should our top sporting body. Professionalism is not a luxury—it is a necessity if we are serious about fulfilling our national mandate.

The evolving nature of the current situation demands that we monitor and respond proactively, even as we navigate these difficult waters. What we do now will determine whether we lose more athletes—or whether we build a system they are proud to remain a part of.

Cover image source : Rajindra Campbell on Instagram