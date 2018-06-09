Conversation with Chef Dadisi, a featured chef at Jerk Festival DC 2018

Chef Dadisi Olutosin is an internationally recognized chef and published food photographer based in Washington, DC. He specialises in West African fusion cuisine which encapsulates the flavours of the Caribbean and the American South. He is also a restaurateur, co-founder and culinary director of Plated Food Groupe (PFG). PFG is a restaurant management and services firm, opening its first restaurant in Washington, DC, Winter 2018.

Where in are you from?

I’m not from Jamaica although I’ve visited several times. I’m Nigerian-American.

What are your favourite Jamaican foods?

Brown Stew Chicken, Ackee and Salt Fish, Beef Patties.

What are your favourite locations for lunch or brunch?

My kitchen. I don’t really do brunch but if I must, The Hamilton is one of my favourite spots in DC.

What is your favorite meal of the day?

Breakfast, I can’t function without it.

What would you eat?

It depends on what country I’m in. If it’s the US, I prefer a good Southern breakfast, grits, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon and a buttermilk biscuit.

What is your secret to success?

Persistence, self-confidence and my support system of family and my tight circle of friends.

What do you consider a quintessential “Jamaican” food?

Ackee and Salt Fish, Patties and Sorrel.

What is your favourite spot to have an adult beverage/happy hour?

I don’t drink so I really don’t have one.

What is your favourite food indulgence?

I have a weakness for good desserts of any type and coffee.

Where do you go for a night out with friends?

My house or theirs. If we do meet up somewhere, a live music venue with classic jazz is always a good choice.

If you were stuck on a deserted island, what is the one food you couldn’t live without?

Chicken.

See Chef Dadisi at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, DC., Sunday, June 10, 2018 at RFK Stadium Festival.