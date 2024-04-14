1 Key Couples Need For A Marriage That Last Forever

A question was raised in one of our men’s study sessions. The question sparked a very interesting discussion. This question was asked by a young single male to another man who has been married for over 50 years and still going. He was asked “what do you and your wife do to keep such a long lasting marriage relationship in a time as this when so many are getting a divorce?”

There is such truth in this question. His answer took the class discussion off topic but I let it go on because I was curious to hear his answer. “Commitment is the way my son” he responded. This is true. But the young man was adamant that commitment cannot be the answer. “People these days do not commit to anything anymore” he responded. This 24 year old unmarried male seem to have such a handle on the truth about today. It is absolutely true. Commitment seem to have gone out the door and affecting marriages in such a negative way. I felt compelled to ask the young man what he thinks would be the key to a life long marriage. His answer was found in two verses in the Bible that he quoted. The truth is, even married couples who claim to be committed fail to stay together for life. We came to find out that this young man was about to get engaged to be married and was questioning his decision. His reason was because marriages are failing left, right and center in today’s society.

“Love NEVER fails” 1 Corinthians 13:8.

“If you LOVE me you will obey my commandments” John 14:15.

These are the two verses that the young man getting married quoted to back up his opinion that commitment is good but not the key to a lifelong marriage. I thought about this hard and long. It is true. I pondered these two verses that God gave us. If only both husband and wife can bring themselves to using this one key, then marriages would last forever. This key is sacrificial yet rewarding. This is really the only key to use to have a great and peaceful marriage. It allows for married couples to enjoy each other while benefiting from help from the creator of marriage. I had to commend this young man while assuring him of a great marriage if he and his wife to be uses this key that he himself showed the entire class of men, even the older man married for many years.

The Key Of Obedience

God gives commands to every husband and wife for us to obey. He tells us what it takes to have a lifelong marriage that never fails. He also reminds us to obey these commands to show that we really love Him (look at the verses above).

What God is telling us is that we CANNOT have a great, lifelong marriage if we do not obey His commands. This means if husbands choose not to sacrifice self to show love to our wives and if wives choose not to sacrifice self to show respect to their husbands, we are living in DISOBEDIENCE and our marriages will never work.

Obedience is a choice and a great one too. We choose to obey the law by putting on our seatbelts to avoid a bad injury in the case of a car crash. We choose to obey man’s laws that bring benefit to us. Why not choose to obey God’s command to show sacrificial love and respect in the marriage relationship to each other to have a great marriage that last forever? Make that choice today and enjoy your relationship God’s way. Huddle up and live!!!!

Contact information: Carim Hyatt’s Profile – edit (dot.cards)

Get your copy of STAYING MARRIED BECOMING ONE FLESH AT: https://www.amazon.com/STAYING-MARRIE…

Be encouraged as you watch our TBN video interview on marriage.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

Read all our marriage articles on Jamaicans.com

Visit the Marriage Vantage Point website for great resources to help you and your spouse.

Listen to our weekly podcasts.

Photo – Deposit Photos