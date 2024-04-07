Looking For The Right Spouse? Two Factors To Contend With

Michelle and I have found our new love. We love mangoes but it seem like a sweet tasting coconut water has taken the place of the mangoes. Well, not really! Nothing can take the place of stringy mangoes. But we have recently started buying Jelly Coconuts and sit in our backyard, drinking the water and eating the Jello-like inside. Florida is no different from Jamaica when it comes to getting fresh fruits.

The only challenge we tend to face with buying the Jelly coconuts is choosing the ones that are sweet tasting. It is like a luck of the draw. Sometimes we get a sweet tasting one and another time it is as fresh tasting as water itself. We just cannot seem to make the right choice. Why? We cannot taste the inside without opening it from the outside.

One of the most popular pursuits for singles wanting to get married is finding the right spouse. Everyone wants the right one but the big question is “is there really a right one?” And if so, how do you really tell who that right one is? Or is it that we BECOME the right one for each other along the journey of marriage? The truth is, every person, male and female, seeking a spouse will have to contend with these two factors and must make the right choice to not get deceived in choosing.

Outer Appearance

Outer beauty is good but with inner darkness is one of the greatest deceptions. God made man and woman in His image and gave us all hearts. But not all of us take care of the heart as much as we take care of our outer appearance. It is an absolute must to not become overcome but a “pretty face with bad character” and enter into marriage. A successful marriage will never happen because the one you marry looks great on the outside only.

Inner Beauty

“Man looks at the outer appearance but God looks at the heart” 1 Samuel 16:17. If only we could apply this verse to our own situations when seeking a spouse. If only singles would put this into practice when seeking a spouse marriages would be better today. There is nothing that can take the place of a male and female entering marriage and both have a heart after God. It is like icing on the cake when that inner beauty is accompanied by outer beauty. The harsh reality though is that the emphasis is placed on the outer appearance and not so much on the inner beauty. Then the outer appearance starts to fade, and it does fade, leaving the marriage relationship with nothing to stand on.

Are you single and seeking a spouse to do life with? If that is you, consider this truth……LIFE IS FILLED WITH UPS AND DOWNS. THIS IS THE TRUTH ABOUT OUTER APPEARANCE ALSO. GOD MADE YOU TO LOOK HOW YOU LOOK AND SO DID HE FOR THE ONE YOU CHOOSE TO MARRY. THERE IS BEAUTY ON THE OUTSIDE BUT IT VARIES AND CHANGES OVER TIME. BUT INNER BEAUTY FROM A KIND HEART, A HEART AFTER GOD, IS KEY TO HAVING A GREAT, PEACEFUL MARRIAGE THAT LASTS A LIFETIME.

Choose wisely when looking for a spouse. Look at the heart. Huddle up and live!

Contact information: Carim Hyatt's Profile

Get your copy of STAYING MARRIED BECOMING ONE FLESH

Be encouraged as you watch our TBN video interview on marriage.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

