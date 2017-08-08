Excellence Oyster Bay Set To Open Its Doors in June 1, 2018, in Montego Bay, Jamaica

The Highly Anticipated Excellence Resort in the Caribbean’s Premiere Romantic Destination is Now Ready to Take Bookings

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Discerning travelers will soon have a new bucket list item to check off their list with the highly anticipated Excellence Oyster Bay resort opening June 1 2018. The first of its kind in Jamaica, the Victorian-style property sets a new standard for all-inclusive luxury and romantic travel. Those familiar with the highest standards of Excellence Group will find the latest adults-only resort in their expansive portfolio to be another idyllic retreat offering smartly designed accommodations, gourmet dining, and unparalleled amenities. Stretching over two miles of Jamaica’s most pristine powder sand beaches, Excellence Oyster Bay is the ultimate serene destination where privacy, intelligent design, stunning surroundings, and Excellence Group’s signature brand of romance and all-inclusive luxury seamlessly combine.

As leaders in romance and luxury travel, the Excellence Group’s expertise and experience are evident in every thoughtfully designed detail of Excellence Oyster Bay.

Excellence Group’s VP Sales & Marketing, Mr. Domingo Aznar stated, “This is a project of great excitement for us as it is both a proof of evolution to deliver the best Excellence product to date, and our first foray outside of the Dominican Republic and Mexico. With Excellence Oyster Bay, we raise the standards to offer a whole new all-inclusive luxury experience for adults, and we are confident that Jamaica is the perfect choice for it.”

Built on a private peninsula and bordered by both the Caribbean Sea and a glistening waters luminous lagoon, Excellence Oyster Bay will delight in the brand’s familiar amenities such as five-star features in all of the suites, nightly entertainment, daily activities, eight world-class restaurants, nine bars, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, two beachfront swimming pools, a chill-out lounge with rooftop pool, the exclusive Excellence Club, and the brand’s famous Miilé Spa. The 315 suite resort will also boast offerings including suites with private pools or rooftop terraces, where 70% of the suites offer breathtaking Caribbean views. The oceanfront beach houses are the latest luxury concept developed exclusively for Excellence Oyster Bay and will impress guests with the most romantic views by sitting directly on the beach and mere steps from the water.

Conveniently located only 35 minutes from the Montego Bay’s international airport, the resort’s location is second to none. The property has already become the island’s most buzzed-about project, with the groundbreaking attended by Jamaica’s highest esteemed leaders in tourism and government. For those who want to own a piece of paradise in Jamaica, Excellence Group will open exclusive sales opportunities on August 1, 2017, with additional details to be soon announced.

About Excellence Group Luxury Hotels & Resorts:

Excellence Group Luxury Hotels is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in the Caribbean. A joint investment between Medieval Times and ETI (Explotacions Turistiques de les ILLES). The group owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Jamaica under three brands which encompass the concept of ultimate all-inclusive luxury: Adults-Only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; Boutique Adults-Only-All Inclusive at Beloved Hotels; and Modern All-Inclusive Luxury at Finest Resorts. Excellence Group Luxury has been the recipient of The AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Travel Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel & Leisure’s Best Award. Recently, the property received TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Award for The #1 All-Inclusive Resort in the World.

For additional information please visit Excellence Group or call +1-866-540-2585

SOURCE Excellence Group Luxury Hotels & Resorts

Photo Credit: www.excellenceresorts.com