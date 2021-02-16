JWOF hosts the Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Fundraiser – Keynote Speakers, Lisa Hanna & Juliet Roulhac

The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, will host their 8th Annual Hybrid 2021 Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Fundraiser (WEC) sponsored by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) on March 6, 2021, 9:30 am to 2:30 pm.

There will be a networking event, adhering to CDC guidelines on social distance, on March 5, 2021, 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Island Space Caribbean Museum in the Westfield Broward Mall. The 90-minute networking event will allow attendees to connect, learn more about JWOF and our Scholarship program. Limited tickets are available due to current community conditions.

The Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Fundraiser will focus on empowerment, financial freedom, wellbeing, and more. This year’s keynote speakers are Juliet Roulhac, Regional director of external affairs for FPL, and Lisa Hanna, a four-term Jamaica parliament member. Attendees will have an opportunity to e-meet scholarship recipients, who will consist of current and past JWOF’s scholarship program recipients. Recipients will share their experiences as JWOF scholarship awardees, explaining the impact this has made on their lives. There will be five sessions focused on our theme of Hope, Elevate and Restore. Presentations will be made by experts in health, the stock market (the United States and Jamaican), personal branding, and entrepreneurship.

“FPL is committed to breaking down barriers to opportunities,” said Juliet Roulhac, director of external affairs. “We are excited that one of the scholarships being presented is in the name of FPL; EmPOWERher scholarship. Supporting initiatives like this one is one way our company works with the communities we serve to make Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Register to attend the Hybrid WEC at www.JamaicanWomenofFlorida.com.

All proceeds raised will be used to fund our annual “Powerful Women…Next Generation” scholarship program. The $5,000 ($1,250 yearly) scholarship is awarded annually to a first or second-generation, Jamaican-American female graduate of a high school in Florida who intends to enroll in a post-secondary institution the following fall semester.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is GraceKennedy Foods (USA) LLC. We would like to recognize Broward Meat and Fish for their contribution to our scholarship fund. For information on how to support the JWOF scholarship fund, please visit; https://www.jamaicanwomenofflorida.com/donations

Florida Power & Light Company is the largest energy company in the U.S. as measured by retail electricity produced and sold. The company serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable, and affordable electricity. FPL operates one of the cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S and in 2020 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Excellence Award, presented by P.A. Consulting, for the fifth time in the last six years.

The company was recognized in 2020 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities by Escalent for the seventh consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, ethics, and diversity, and has been ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune’s 2020 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies.”

JWOF is a Florida Not-For-Profit, founded in October 2012 as an organization designed to provide an outlet for Jamaican women to empower themselves through networking, mentoring and personal development. JWOF strives to partner with local and international organizations; assist young children; provide scholarships to Jamaican/American women in college; inspire women’s personal development, and mentor the next generation of powerful women in Jamaica and Florida. JWOF is dedicated to Jamaican Women – Powerful Women . . . Worldwide.

