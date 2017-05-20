Jamaican American is the new MasterChef Junior on FOX network

Jamaican American Jasmine Stewart, 12, received the MasterChef Junior trophy and a grand prize of $100,000 on the May 18, 2017 Season 5 finale of the Fox network’s television series. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay presented the trophy. Stewart said she is inspired by her Jamaican parents and kept close to her roots to win the ultimate prize. Season 5 began on February 9, 2017, and Stewart’s turned in a “remarkable” performance. She progressed from “Top 40” to “Top 20” and then to “Top 12” before her elimination after a baking challenge. However, she won her back into the competition, reaching the “Top 6” after she won a “comeback challenge” in a game changer. Securing her place in the finale, Stewart prepared a Mediterranean lamb chop with herb cous, olive puree and picked peppers. Ramsay described the dish as “breath-taking” and the “best-cooked protein ever in the competition.” She then created a white fish and scallop fritter appetizer served with green papaya and red pepper peanut sauce, served grilled spot prawns with a basil pesto and chili watermelon, and for the entrée created a jerk-seasoned lobster tail, coconut curry broth and vegetables. Stewart believes that a person should always dream big” and always thought she deserved to win the title. The Fox television series is hosted by Ramsay, a British chef who starts in his own “Hell’s Kitchen” series, and Christina Tosi, a pastry chef. The program is designed to let children showcase their cooking skills by completing a series of challenges.