Jamaican Named President of Black Business & Professional Association in Toronto

Jamaican, Nadine Spencer, the CEO of the BrandEQ Agency in Toronto, Canada, is the new president of the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA), an organization that from its inception 30 years ago strives to facilitate connectivity for individuals who seek to collaborate, participate, educate, advocate, donate, and volunteer in the Black community.

Upon being named to her new role, Spencer said she was honored and humbled to take on the duties of the 12th president of BBPA and thanked Pauline Christian for her years of leadership and service to the community. She also thanked the former BBPA board for its commitment and service. Spencer went on to welcome the new board members who pledged to provide “continued excellence” to the community. She then said she looks forward fostering the national growth in the Black community where “excellence is the foundation of our success.”

Spencer’s company, BrandEQ Agency, is a creative entity that specializes in communication, marketing, public relations and branding on an international scale. The agency brings a diversity in professional experience that offers its clients original campaigns that deliver results.

The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) is a non-profit, charitable organization Founded in 1983 that addresses equity and opportunity for the Black community in business, employment, education and economic development.

Photo Source: BrandEQ Agency