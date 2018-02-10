Press Releases & Events Toronto

The Jamaica Diaspora Crime Intervention And Prevention Task Force (JDCIPTF) Hosts Toronto Town Hall Meeting

by Shauna-Kay Cassell
Toronto, February 10, 2018– The Jamaican Diaspora Crime Intervention and Prevention Task Force (JDCIPTF) and Partners hosts the first Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, April 7, 2018. This is to be held at the Jamaican Canadian Association located at 995 Arrow Rd, North York. The Town Hall Meeting is a response to the crime and violence that has been happening in Jamaica. Most recently, the Canadian couple, Melbourne and Etta Flake, was killed in early January while on vacation. Furthermore, Jamaica’s Prime Minister,  Andrew Holness announced the state of emergency for the Parish of St. James, Jamaica due to the violence, and further extended it until May 2, 2018.

The Proposed Speakers for this Town Hall Meeting includes; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Honourable Kamina Johnson-Smith, and Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Honourable Pearnel Charles Jr. There will also be Canadian dignitaries including; Her Excellency, Ms. Janice Miller, and Consul General, Mr. Lloyd Wilkes. Ultimately, “the aim of the Task Force is to support the Government, the Private Sector, Non-Governmental Organizations in developing the best methods of preventing crime” says Founder and global task force lead, Dr. Rupert Francis.

The JDCIPTF was formed in May 2016. It was done as a direct response of the Jamaican Diaspora to address the crime and violence that Jamaica has been experiencing. For the past year, Dr. Francis has recruited professionals with specialized skills and expertise from across the Global Diaspora. As a result, the new Crime Intervention and Prevention Task Force was established, and is working towards their first Town Hall Meeting in Toronto. The Diaspora intends to “use the Town Hall Meeting to build strong networks in order to enhance and/or boost Jamaica’s security initiatives” maintains Dr. Francis.

We are looking for volunteers and sponsors to help with the Town Hall Meeting. Please feel free to send us an email about your interests: [email protected]. For further information, or to RSVP for the event, join us on Facebook.

 

