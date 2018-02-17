Jimmy Cliff’s daughter, Nabiyah Be, Stars in Black Panther movie

Nabiyah Be, the daughter of reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, makes her major screen debut in the blockbuster sci-fi/fantasy film “Black Panther.”

Be, who was born in Brazil, is a singer and songwriter like her father in addition to being an actress. Her older sister Odessa Chambers, who is a publicist and television producer based in Kingston, expressed the pride of Be’s siblings on her achievement. Be was introduced to music in her childhood by her father, who is known for his role in the ground-breaking film “The Harder They Come.” Cliff, whose real name is James Chambers, has a large fan base in Brazil, and Be has toured with him as a guest and backup singer. Be has also performed as a backup singer for the popular Brazilian artistes Daniela Mercury and Carlinhos Brown. She worked with the Os Bumburistas theater company in Brazil on a number of stage projects as well.

Be attended Pace University in New York, and after completing her course of theater studies there, she played the role of Eurydice in Anaïs Mitchell’s off-Broadway play “Hadestown.” In 2017, Be played Ericka in the Jocelyn Bioh’s production of “School Girls,” which was directed by Rebeca Taichman, a Tony Award winner. Be has vacationed several times in Jamaica and is currently working on her debut album, which is slated for release in 2018.

“Black Panther” is based on the Marvel Comics character and is directed by Ryan Coogler. The “Black Panther” character made his debut in the Marvel comic book “Fantastic Four Vol. 1” Issue 52, published in 1966. A highly anticipated film, “Black Panther” is expected to break all box office records for its portrayal of the black superhero. The film’s cast also includes Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Chadwick Boseman, and Angela Bassett.

Photo Source: Black Panther [Youtube trailer], Nabiyah Be [Instagram]