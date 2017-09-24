Plans to Establish “Miss Lou Square” in Jamaica Moving Ahead

According to Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, plans by the government to create a “Miss Lou Square” in Gordon Town, St. Andrew, ad proceeding. The project is designed as a tribute to the woman known as “the mother of Jamaican culture.” The square, which is being created by the Ministry in association with the estate of Miss Lou, the Gordon Town Community Council, the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica 55 Steering Committee in Canada, is a Jamaica 55 Legacy Project. To mark the 98th anniversary of the birth of Louise Bennett-Coverley, better known as “Miss Lou,” Grange made her announcement that the Public Investment Management Secretariat had given its approval to the project. Additionally, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) hosted several activities to honor the life and legacy of Miss Lou, concluding a one-hour-floral tribute at National Heroes Park. There was also an exhibition and bandana fashion show at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Library and a tribute concert in the arrivals area of the Norman Manley International Airport. Another concert was held at the Louise Bennett Garden Theater in St. Andrew. Miss Lou was a linguist and a poet, as well as a pioneer of Jamaican patois. Starting in the 1950s, she wrote and performed Jamaican Creole and is credited with giving the language recognition around the world.

On September 7th the world celebrates Miss Lou Day as it is the day of her birth. Louise Simone Bennett-Coverley or Miss Lou, OM, OJ, MBE was born on September 7th, 1919 and died on July 26, 2006.