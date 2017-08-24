Sashalee Forbes wins Gold for Team Jamaica at World University Games in Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)

Sashalee Forbes won a gold medal for Team Jamaica in the Women’s 100 meters with a time of 11.18 seconds at the 29th World University Games in Chinese Taipei (Taiwan). Forbes, who anchored the Jamaica Women’s 4x100m relay team to the bronze medal at the recently concluded IAAF World Championships in London, England, will also compete in the women’s 200 meters.

Team Jamaica originally consisted of 16 athletes but was cut to 4 due to insufficient. Jamaica is represented by track athletes, Sashalee Forbes of GC Foster College, Dawnalee Loney of the Mico University College, Tyquendo Tracey of the University of Technology and swimmer Michael Gunning, out of the University of East London.

Jamaica finished 12th in Track and Field 2 years ago at the Gwangju, South Korea, staging of the World University Games when their athletes received five medals.

About The Universiade (Source )

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). The name is a combination of the words “University” and “olympiad”. The Universiade is the largest multi-sport event in the world apart from the Olympic Games.Taipei, Taiwan will host the 2017 Summer Universiade from 19 to 30 August. The most recent games were in 2017: the Winter Universiade was in Almaty,Kazakhstan.