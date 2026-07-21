CARICOM Moves to Address Discrimination Against Rastafarians

Rastafari is one of the Caribbean’s most influential religious and cultural movements. Born in Jamaica and carried across the world partly through reggae music, its ideas of African identity, liberation and resistance have become recognised globally.

Yet the people who live the faith have faced generations of discrimination because of their appearance, beliefs and religious practices. Members of Rastafari communities have been excluded from schools, denied employment, arrested, imprisoned and subjected to the forcible cutting of their dreadlocks.

That contradiction is what gives new action by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) particular significance.

CARICOM plans to convene representatives from member states and other key stakeholders to examine issues affecting Rastafari communities across the region and internationally. The decision was made by Caribbean leaders at the Forty-second Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government on 8 May 2026.

The initiative could mark an important step towards moving Rastafari rights from individual national debates to a coordinated regional agenda.

Here are seven things to know about the history of discrimination against Rastafari across the region and CARICOM’s initiative to address their longstanding grievances.

1. Rastafari Is More Than a Cultural Symbol

Although Rastafari imagery, language and music have become closely associated with Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, Rastafari is a distinct religious and cultural community.

The movement has roots in Jamaica’s history of resistance, Marcus Garvey’s teachings on African liberation and the coronation of Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I. While beliefs and practices vary among its different orders, Rastafari has long promoted African identity, spiritual freedom and resistance to colonial oppression.

Most followers prefer to be called Rastafari rather than Rastafarians, according to Minority Rights Group International.

Recognising Rastafari only as a cultural brand while failing to protect those who practise the faith has remained a major concern for the community.

2. Discrimination Has Continued for Generations

Rastafari communities have endured decades of discrimination, harassment and state persecution across the Caribbean. In Jamaica, one of the most notorious examples was the 1963 Coral Gardens incident. Following violence near Montego Bay, numerous Rastafari were detained, arrested, beaten and forcibly trimmed by agents of the State. The Jamaican Government formally apologised for the brutality, injustice and repression in 2017 and established a trust fund for survivors.

Despite this acknowledgement, CARICOM says Rastafari continue to experience discrimination and marginalisation in education, employment and public life, both within the Caribbean and internationally. Members of the community still face harassment, arrest and social exclusion because of their dreadlocks and sacramental use of ganja, even after Jamaica decriminalised possession of small quantities and legally recognised its use for Rastafari religious purposes. Rastafari children and adults have also faced barriers to education and employment because of their hair and religious identity.

The regional meeting provides an opportunity to examine how this discrimination persists and whether existing laws offer sufficient protection and meaningful avenues for redress.

3. A Recent US Supreme Court Case Shows the Issue Is Not Only Historical

The forcible cutting of dreadlocks remains a current religious-rights issue beyond the Caribbean.

In 2020, Louisiana prison officials restrained Damon Landor, a member of the Rastafari faith, and shaved dreadlocks he had grown for more than 20 years. Landor had presented officials with documentation supporting his right to keep his hair, but it was disregarded.

On 23rd June 2026, the United States Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that Landor could not seek monetary damages from the individual prison officials under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.

Importantly, the Court did not rule that shaving his hair was lawful. The decision concerned whether that particular federal law allowed him to recover damages from the officers personally. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson warned in her dissent that prisoners who suffer even blatant violations of their religious freedom could often be left without a meaningful remedy. US Supreme Court ruling

The case demonstrates why legal recognition alone is not always enough. Rights must also be supported by clear enforcement and avenues for redress when they are violated.

4. CARICOM Will Convene a Regional Meeting

CARICOM plans to bring together representatives from member states and other key stakeholders to examine the concerns of Rastafari communities.

The meeting is expected to consider how governments can address discrimination and strengthen the recognition and protection of Rastafari rights. CARICOM has not yet announced a date or venue.

The involvement of Rastafari representatives will be critical to ensuring that the process is shaped by the experiences and priorities of the community itself.

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced the establishment of a committee .

5. Five Countries Will Serve on a Special Committee

Regional leaders agreed to establish a committee comprising representatives from Barbados, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The committee will advance consideration of issues affecting Rastafari at the regional and international levels and help guide the next stages of the initiative.

Its establishment suggests that the regional meeting is intended to begin a broader process rather than serve as a one-time discussion.

6. Existing National Initiatives Could Inform Regional Action

CARICOM has highlighted measures already introduced by some member states, including official apologies, land grants and legislation protecting people from workplace discrimination.

These initiatives could help shape a coordinated regional approach while allowing individual countries to respond through their own laws and institutions.

A regional framework could also help establish common principles on matters such as religious expression, access to education and employment, treatment in prisons and other state institutions, and remedies when rights are violated.

Why This Initiative Matters

For decades, the Caribbean and the wider world have embraced the music, language, imagery and cultural influence associated with Rastafari. The people who practise the faith, however, have not always received the same acceptance or protection.

CARICOM’s initiative creates an opportunity to confront that contradiction.

Its significance will ultimately depend on what follows the meeting: whether Rastafari communities are meaningfully included, whether governments identify enforceable reforms and whether the committee produces recommendations that lead to measurable change.

The process is still at an early stage, but formally placing Rastafari rights on CARICOM’s regional agenda is an important acknowledgement that discrimination against the community is not merely a matter of history. It remains a current human-rights issue requiring coordinated action.