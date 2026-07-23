Long before streaming entertainment became standard on commercial flights, Air Jamaica was already giving passengers something many airlines still struggle to create today: a genuine sense of place.

From the moment Island Stylee appeared on the cabin screens, passengers weren’t simply travelling to or from Jamaica—they were immersed in the island’s music, culture, people and personality.

In the latest episode of Air Jamaica Chronicles, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy sits down with television producer Lukkee Chong, the creative force behind the award-winning in-flight programme that became one of Air Jamaica’s most memorable innovations.

The Jamaican Team That Beat BET

Air Jamaica had been in discussions with BET Productions to create an in-flight television programme, but after nearly a year the project had yet to materialise. Everything changed when Air Jamaica marketing executive Alain Chastanet saw a promotional video Lukkee Chong and Max Earle had produced for Margaritaville and invited their company, Frame by Frame Productions, to pitch an alternative.

While BET had the size, reputation and resources, Chong believed his team’s advantage was authenticity. Rather than producing another travel programme, he and Earle envisioned a vibrant showcase of Jamaica and the Caribbean through its people, music, culture and destinations—created by storytellers who knew the region firsthand.

Confident in their vision, they took an unconventional approach. Instead of charging Air Jamaica a production fee, they proposed a revenue-sharing partnership funded by advertising, absorbing losses on the first two episodes as they built the programme. The gamble paid off. Island Stylee became one of Air Jamaica’s most recognisable onboard experiences, earned international acclaim and was eventually licensed by BET for broadcast to audiences around the world.

More Than In-Flight Entertainment

What made Island Stylee an instant hit was that it transformed flying into part of the holiday experience.

The early episodes focused on destinations across Jamaica and the Caribbean, giving passengers a taste of what awaited them long before they landed. As Air Jamaica expanded its network, so too did the programme, eventually showcasing many of the airline’s international destinations.

More than a travel show, Island Stylee became a trusted guide for passengers. It introduced viewers to hidden gems, local cuisine, music, attractions and cultural experiences while offering practical ideas on where to stay, what to do and how to make the most of their trip.

For many travellers, it also served as an introduction to destinations they knew little about—or had never considered visiting at all. Whether flying to Jamaica, Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada or elsewhere on Air Jamaica’s network, passengers arrived with a greater appreciation of the destination and excitement for what awaited them.

Combined with Air Jamaica’s warm service, Jamaican cuisine and unmistakable hospitality, Island Stylee helped make the journey itself part of the vacation. It wasn’t just entertainment—it was an invitation to experience the Caribbean.

A Front-Row Seat to Remarkable Stories

Producing Island Stylee gave Lukkee Chong and Max Earle access to some of Jamaica’s biggest cultural icons and internationally renowned figures, allowing them to tell stories that reached hundreds of thousands of Air Jamaica passengers.

For Chong, none was more memorable than interviewing Harry Belafonte, his first A-list celebrity interview. “I was a little nervous,” he admitted, recalling how carefully he prepared before sitting down with the legendary singer, actor and civil rights activist. Decades later, Belafonte remains the interview that stands out most in his career.

Another conversation that left an equally lasting impression was the interview with Andrew Young—the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Atlanta mayor and close confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. Young shared that one of the earliest international trips he and King made together was to Jamaica. Seeing Black professionals, business leaders and public servants leading an independent nation, Young told Chong, reinforced a sense of pride and possibility that stayed with both men throughout the American civil rights movement.

For Chong, it was another reminder that Jamaica’s influence has always extended far beyond its shores and reaffirmed why sharing the island’s stories with the world mattered.

More Than a Programme, It Was a Team Effort

Although Lukkee Chong and Max Earle provided the creative vision behind Island Stylee, Chong is quick to credit the team that made the programme what it was.

Producer Adiba Muhammad helped shape the editorial direction, while presenters Rachel Stuart and later Yendi Phillipps became familiar faces for Air Jamaica passengers around the world. Chong recalls being continually impressed by Stewart’s ability to memorise pages of script almost instantly, allowing the crew to complete filming well ahead of schedule. When Stewart stepped away after starting a family, Phillipps ensured a seamless transition that audiences embraced just as readily.

Behind the cameras, longtime crew members like Delroy “Dean” Johnson and the wider Frame by Frame Productions team travelled across Jamaica, the Caribbean and beyond, capturing the stunning visuals and authentic stories that became Island Stylee’s trademark.

A Little Piece of Jamaica That Flew

For Chong, Air Jamaica succeeded because it never tried to be just another airline.

Every aspect of the experience—from the colourful aircraft livery and Jamaican cuisine to the warmth of the cabin crew and the stories told through Island Stylee—was designed to give passengers a genuine taste of Jamaica before they even arrived.

He believes that commitment to showcasing the island’s culture set Air Jamaica apart from its competitors. While many airlines focused on getting passengers from one destination to another, Air Jamaica made the journey itself part of the destination, introducing travellers to the people, places, music and traditions that made Jamaica and the wider Caribbean unique.

That is why, Chong says, the Love Bird logo continues to stir such strong emotions decades after the airline’s final flight. To him, it represents far more than a national carrier—it represents a country that proudly shared its identity with the world.

As he puts it, when people see the Love Bird years from now, he hopes they’ll simply say, “A we dat.”

Watch the full interview with Lukkee Chong on our YouTube channel, and explore previous episodes of Air Jamaica Chronicles here.