The Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) is calling on Jamaicans around the world to help save lives by supporting its campaign to raise J$50 million for a new state-of-the-art digital mammography machine.

The appeal comes as the Society works to replace its aging mammography unit, which has served thousands of women but is nearing the end of its operational life. The new equipment will improve breast cancer detection, reduce patient discomfort, and help ensure women continue to have access to life-saving screening services.

The fundraising campaign was among the initiatives highlighted during the recent 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay, where the Jamaica Cancer Society encouraged members of the diaspora to support the effort through financial contributions and by helping to raise awareness.

A Critical Need

Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Jamaican women and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2022 report, 1,327 Jamaican women were diagnosed with breast cancer while 684 lost their lives to the disease.

The Jamaica Cancer Society believes many of these outcomes can be improved through earlier detection.

The Society’s Mammography Department screened more than 5,000 women from every parish in Jamaica during 2025. In previous years, however, it routinely screened more than 10,000 women annually. The decline reflects the increasing downtime and maintenance challenges associated with its aging equipment, which is becoming more expensive to keep operational.

The replacement digital mammography machine will provide clearer, layered images that improve the early detection of breast cancer while making the screening process more comfortable for patients. Earlier diagnosis significantly increases treatment options and survival rates. Once acquired, the machine will be installed at the Jamaica Cancer Society’s headquarters on Lady Musgrave Road in Kingston, where thousands of women receive breast cancer screening services each year.

Fundraising Impacted by Hurricane Melissa

The campaign was launched as part of the Society’s 70th anniversary celebrations through its Early Detection Saves Lives Radio Telethon, held in partnership with Gospel Ja FM.

Originally scheduled for October 28, 2025, the telethon had to be postponed after Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica that same day. Although the rescheduled event on December 12 successfully raised public awareness, the country’s post-hurricane recovery affected fundraising efforts.

To date, the Society has raised J$915,000 toward its J$50 million goal. A quotation obtained in 2025 placed the cost of the new digital mammography machine at more than US$350,000.

The Society had hoped to commission the equipment by the end of 2026, marking its 70th anniversary. However, with fundraising still well short of its target, it is now aiming to have the machine operational in early 2027.

An Appeal to Jamaicans at Home and Abroad

Shullian Brown, Fundraising and Public Relations Officer at the Jamaica Cancer Society, said the organisation is depending on the support of individuals, businesses, charitable foundations and the Jamaican diaspora to make the project a reality.

“Women continue to lead households in Jamaica and are often the primary breadwinners for their families. We cannot afford to lose them to a disease that can be detected early through an annual mammogram,” Brown said.

She added that the new equipment will help the Society continue providing life-saving screening services to underserved women across Jamaica.

“This is an urgent appeal for support to help us purchase a new digital mammography machine so that we can continue providing underserved women across Jamaica with access to life-saving breast cancer screening. Early detection remains one of the most effective tools in the fight against breast cancer, and with the support of the public, corporate Jamaica, and the Diaspora, we can continue saving lives through timely diagnosis.”

How to Help

The Jamaica Cancer Society is encouraging supporters to contribute financially, organise fundraising activities, increase public awareness and connect the organisation with potential donors and partners.

Donations can be made through the Society’s website, where contributors are asked to select “New Mammography Machine” as the purpose of their donation. For more information contact Shullian Brown at 1-876-564-4007 or email her at [email protected].

For 70 years, the Jamaica Cancer Society has worked to reduce the impact of cancer through education, prevention, screening, patient support and advocacy. Through this campaign, the organisation hopes Jamaicans both at home and abroad will help ensure that thousands more women continue to have access to the early detection services that save lives.