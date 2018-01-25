Shaggy and Friends 2018: A Big Hit!

On Saturday, January 6, 2018, the lawns of Jamaica House in Kingston was transformed into a musical haven with electrifying performances from top shot, Jamaican artistes such as Agent Sasco, Dexta Daps, Shenseea, Ding Dong and the Ravers, and international superstars such as Sting, Wyclef Jean and Doug E Fresh who all praised Jamaica for maintaining a rich and wholesome culture. The Shaggy and Friends Benefit Concert, in its sixth staging, aimed to raise much-needed funds for the purchasing of medical equipment and other supplies for the ICU unit at the Bustamante Children’s Hospital. Here are photo highlights.