Shaggy and Friends 2018: A Big Hit!

On Saturday, January 6, 2018, the lawns of Jamaica House in Kingston was transformed into a musical haven with electrifying performances from top shot, Jamaican artistes such as Agent Sasco, Dexta Daps, Shenseea, Ding Dong and the Ravers, and international superstars such as Sting, Wyclef Jean and Doug E Fresh who all praised Jamaica for maintaining a rich and wholesome culture. The Shaggy and Friends Benefit Concert, in its sixth staging, aimed to raise much-needed funds for the purchasing of medical equipment and other supplies for the ICU unit at the Bustamante Children’s Hospital. Here are photo highlights.
About the author
Ashleigh-Ann Mowatt
Ashleigh-Ann Mowatt is a journalist who practises her craft everyday. Ashleigh-Ann loves to tell stories, human interest stories or stories of the heart. She hopes that by sharing these stories, she is ultimately helping persons to lead better lives. Check out her other stories on her blog, http://livewellja.com/