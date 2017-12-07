Shaggy & Friends Announce 2018 Concert Date And Line-Up

The Shaggy Make A Difference Foundation (SMADF) continues their altruistic work with the sixth staging of the unifying charity concert, Shaggy & Friends, scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2018, on the prestigious lawns of Jamaica House, St. Andrew.

Co-Produced by Rebecca Packer-Burrell, executive director of SMADF, Shaggy & Friends is the main vehicle through which the organization keeps its pledge to meaningfully partner with and assist the Bustamante Hospital for Children. Proceeds from this show will go towards increasing the beds in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, the sole pediatric facility in the island and the only full-service children’s hospital in the English-speaking Caribbean. Sharon Burke, CEO, Solid Agency also supports the event as Co-Producer.

“The Bustamante Hospital for Children Paediatric Intensive Care Unit is the only one of its kind in the English speaking Caribbean. We admit 150 patients annually to this 5 bedded facility but are beset by the consequences of resource limitations; inadequate physical space, inconsistent supplies of critical items, difficulty with acquisition of cutting-edge equipment as well as maintenance of the equipment we have, are challenges we encounter in our quest to offer world-class service in this Unit” explains Dr. Brian

James, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care. “We therefore, feel extraordinarily grateful to the Shaggy & Friends Foundation for their on-going efforts in assisting the Hospital and the Unit. Please keep it going” Dr. James added.

Totally committed to the project on several levels, Mrs. Packer-Burrell notes that organizing the 2018 staging of the biennial concert has been an incredible experience and emphasizes that the end product will be “truly awesome”. The event boasts a fantastic artiste line-up which includes heavyweight international acts performing alongside exceptional homegrown talents, all of whom have expressed a strong commitment to this cause.Among the acts confirmed for Shaggy & Friends, 2018 are Sting, Wyclef Jean, Fetty Wap, Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons, Christopher Martin, Aidonia, Dexta Daps, Junior Reid, Shenseea, Barrington Levy, Third World, Chaka Demus and Pliers, Capleton, Professor Nuts and Wayne Wonder.