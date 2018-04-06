Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending April 6th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS STORIES

RESIDENTS OF HOPE PASTURES APPEAL TO JAMAICAN DIASPORA FOR AID

Residents of Hope Pastures in Jamaica have made an appeal to Jamaicans in the Diaspora to help them resolve a disagreement with the Jamaican Public Service Company (JPSCo). Some 94 residents of Hope Pastures, which is located in upper St. Andrew, are attempting to stop the JPSCo from removing their underground electricity supply, which was designed in 1961 and is an integral part of their housing scheme. JPSCo is Jamaica’s only electric power supplier. JPSCo has not maintained the underground cables since 1970 because they were hard to find. The utility has collected money from the residents for using the system for years, but current JPSCo directors don’t want to pay for maintenance, deny any ownership of the system, say they can’t find replacement parts, and claim the firm has no license allowing it to work underground. Ab injunction from the Supreme Court prevented forced conversion to overhead lines.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS STORIES

KAYA, A GANJA FIRM, READY TO LIST ON TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

Kaya Inc. is a licensed ganja business in Jamaica. It opened its first ganja cafe in March 2018 in Ocho Rios and is now going public in Canada via a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This allows Kaya to implement a “reverse takeover” with a listed firm named Buzz Capital. The takeover includes a separate plan to raise CAD$8.5 million; CAD$5.5 million is being sought from institutional investors. The entity HIKU Brands has already agreed to back CAD$3 million. The transaction will mean that Kaya shareholders will own almost 90 percent of the amalgamated shares. Finalization of the negotiations between Kaya and Buzz Capital must be completed by April 15, 2018. All transaction must be approved by the Cannabis Licensing Authority.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

QUEEN IFRICA REFLECTS ON PERFORMING FOR WINNIE MANDELA

Jamaican reggae singer Queen Ifrica was asked to perform at the 80th birthday celebration of South African activist Winnie Mandela in 2016. Now, two years later, Mandela has died, and her death on April 2, 2018, had a strong impact on the singer, especially since Hugh Masekela, known as the “Father of South African Jazz,” also passed away in 2018 in January. It was Queen Ifrica’s performance with Masekela that led to her invitation to Mandela’s birthday celebration. The singer reflected on her images of the celebration and on the work of Mandela, with whom she felt a special connection. She noted that she was the only female artiste from Jamaica to go on stage at the celebration and was a milestone in her career. Queen Ifrica said it was “an extreme honor” to sing for Winnie Mandela.