WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL – “Don’t Worry!”

Isn’t it ironic how as professing Christians we trust God with our eternal security but some of us have difficulty trusting Him with the details of everyday life? On the basis of John 3:16 they fully expect to spend eternity with Him, yet seem unable to take hold of Philippians 4:6, “Don’t worry about anything, but pray about everything” (CEV). Is it that God who created the universe, and everything in it, cannot handle the details of the here and now?

God cares about us, and the things that impact our lives, far more than we realize. Like a good and loving parent, His heart breaks as He watches His children wrestle with things that provoke doubt, fear, and rob us of peace of mind and heart as He waits for us to bring those concerns to Him. He did not intend for us to worry about how we are going to make it from one day to the next but rather that we should cast those cares upon Him (1 Peter 5:7). Not some of it, but “all”; everything, nothing – not even what seem to be the most trivial – left out. For some of us, that is an extremely difficult thing to do because worry is like a worn out pair of shoes; we need to throw it out but it is most comfortable. Yet there is no ambiguity to Father’s instructions – He says “Don’t do it!” for “Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they?” (Matthew 6:30, KJV).

If God takes care of the fowls of the air, He will take care of those who are His. This is the same God who so loved the world that He gave His Son Jesus that all who believe in Him would have life and have it more abundantly (John 3:16; 10:10). Surely, having demonstrated the extent of His love for His children, how can we doubt Him when He says “Don’t worry”? Is there anything too hard for Him to handle? (Genesis 18:4).