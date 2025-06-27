WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Growing in Grace

Growth is a sign of life, and spiritual growth is no different. In 2 Peter 3:18, we are called to “grow in grace and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ” (KJV). Grace is not just the doorway into salvation; it is also the environment where we mature. Growth in grace means learning to live out the love, patience, and humility we have freely received from Christ. It means not just being saved by grace but being shaped by it daily. Bible commentator Adam Clarke puts it this way: “He who continues to believe, love, and obey will grow in grace and continually increase in the knowledge of Jesus Christ as his sacrifice, sanctifier, counsellor, preserver, and final Savior.”

Growing in grace also means learning to give grace. As we deepen our relationship with Christ, we become more like Him (Colossians 2:6-7). His compassion begins to reflect in our words. His forgiveness becomes the model for our own. And His gentleness becomes our posture even in conflict. Spiritual maturity is not just about what we know, but how well we love, especially when it is hard.

Knowledge and grace go hand in hand. We grow in grace as we grow in knowledge; not just intellectual facts about Jesus, but personal, relational knowledge of who He is. Knowing His heart fuels our transformation. When we truly know Him, we trust Him. When we trust Him, we obey. And through obedience, we continue to grow. According to Adam Clarke, “Those who content themselves with the grace they received when converted to God are, at best, in a continual state of infancy; but we find, in the order of nature, that the infant that does not grow, and grow daily, too, is sickly and soon dies; so, in the order of grace, those who do not grow up into Jesus Christ are sickly and will soon die, die to all sense and influence of heavenly things.”

Spiritual growth is not instant or effortless. It is a process of stretching, stumbling, and surrendering again and again. But God is faithful (Hebrews 10:23). He completes what He starts. One thing, however, remains true: “There is nothing more important to learn about Christian growth than this: Growing in grace means becoming like Christ” (Sinclair Ferguson). Wherever you are in your journey, keep moving forward. Keep growing. Stay rooted in grace. The more you know Jesus, the more you will reflect Him, and that is the heart of true transformation.