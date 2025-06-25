In the city of Seattle, far from the bustling streets of Portmore, Jamaica, Sophia Ellis has created something truly special — Just Like Home Caribbean Market. As the only Jamaican/Caribbean market in Washington State, it’s more than a shop. It’s a bridge to home for Caribbean nationals and an introduction to island culture for others.

Now celebrating six years in business, Sophia is reflecting on her journey, one that began in a modest apartment kitchen and grew into a cultural landmark.

From Portmore to Seattle

Sophia grew up in Garveymeade, a scheme in Portmore, St. Catherine. “Garveymeade is the best scheme,” she says proudly. “That’s where I grew up, and it shaped a lot of who I am. The hustle, the community spirit, the way people look out for each other — that experience taught me resilience and how to make the most of what you have.”

Her decision to migrate wasn’t born out of hardship. “My migration to the U.S. wasn’t because life was bad for me back home. I had businesses. I’d say life treated me fairly,” she says. “But I wanted more. I wanted to challenge myself. Through it all, I stayed true to who I am.”

After some time in California, a short trip to Seattle shifted her path. “Seattle felt like the right place. It’s diverse and full of potential. It wasn’t easy starting over, but it gave me the push I needed.”

Sophia Ellis Founder Just Like Home Caribbean Market and Kitchen

A Hustle That Started at Home

Before becoming a full-time chef and entrepreneur, Sophia says she was “doing whatever I had to do to get by — hustling, figuring things out.” Cooking, however, had always been her passion. “I would cook on Sundays, and you’d have up to ten or more people in my apartment waiting for a plate.”

It was her boyfriend who gave her the nudge to turn it into a business. “He said, ‘Why don’t you start selling plates instead of just cooking and giving it away?’ The following weekend, I did just that — and the rest is history.”

That leap of faith led to the launch of a food truck. It was a major step, but not without hurdles. “Early on, the health department shut me down for 11 months because my food truck was purchased in China, and they said it didn’t meet their regulations here. That could’ve been the end,” she recalls.

“But I had faith and a deep love for what I do. So instead of giving up, I rebuilt the food truck to their satisfaction and came back stronger. The community showed up for me. They supported me through my setback.”

Better Access to Real Food

Running the food truck revealed a bigger problem: sourcing authentic ingredients. “I had a hard time finding Jamaican ingredients consistently,” she says. “I was travelling, packing suitcases, and even then, it still wasn’t enough.”

That challenge sparked a solution. “I saw a gap. Caribbean people needed better access to real food. So I decided to open a grocery store that would fill that gap — a reliable place for Caribbean ingredients for people like me who needed quality and authenticity.”

On 25 June 2022, Just Like Home Caribbean Market officially opened its doors, becoming the first of its kind in Washington State.

From fresh East Indian mangoes and callaloo to spices, clothing, and hot meals, Just Like Home quickly became more than a market. “It’s an experience of Jamaican culture,” Sophia says. “We offer Jamaican and Caribbean produce, groceries, clothing, and cooked food. While you could call it a variety store, we think of it more as a community space — somewhere people come for a taste of home and a sense of belonging.”

Just Like Home Jamaican Kitchen and food truck

A Taste of Home in the Pacific Northwest

Though she primarily stocks Jamaican products, she makes sure to include items from across the region. “Our goal is to serve the broader Caribbean community in Seattle, so we try to include essentials that represent various islands.”

Sophia is intentional about her sourcing. “I work with importers who specialise in Caribbean goods. Some items I bring in straight from Jamaica when I can. I don’t cut corners. If I say it’s Jamaican, it has to taste Jamaican.”

The significance of what she’d built hit her unexpectedly. “I brought in my first set of fresh fruit from Jamaica, and someone walked in and asked if those were real East Indian mangoes. They said, ‘I haven’t seen mangoes like this since I left yard.’ That’s when I realised this was bigger than just a store. I was reconnecting people with a part of home. That’s when it sank in — I’m making history.”

Building Without a Blueprint

As a Black Caribbean woman in business, Sophia has faced more than her fair share of challenges. “There have been a few hurdles I think came because of my identity and background. But I’m a superwoman, I always overcome obstacles by turning them into strength.”

Without access to funding or local examples to follow, she had to figure it out on her own. “I literally carved my own path … from day one, I funded every aspect of the market and kitchen myself, no bank loan, no grants. Juggling shopping, prepping and cooking nearly broke me until I learned to set proper work hours.”

A Community Pillar

Despite the odds, Sophia has become a vital part of Seattle’s growing Jamaican community. “The response has been incredible,” she says. “People have shown so much love — not just Jamaicans or Caribbeans, but all backgrounds.”

She’s also deeply involved in the local community. “I support local events, sponsor gatherings, and provide hot meals to the less fortunate on a weekly basis. Just Like Home has become a go-to spot, even if someone just wants to pass through and have a chat in patois.”

Seattle may not have the size of a New York or Miami Caribbean population, but Sophia sees the culture thriving. “There’s a group called Friends of Jamaica Seattle that brings people together, especially for Independence. There’s also Red Lounge — a Jamaican-owned club that holds Caribbean nights. The Jamaican presence here is strong.”

Looking Back, Giving Thanks

As Just Like Home celebrates its sixth anniversary, Sophia is taking the opportunity to thank everyone who has supported her. “This journey hasn’t been easy,” she says. “But every single person who has walked through those doors, shared or followed my story on social media, told a friend about me, or supported in any way — I appreciate you. You are the reason this is still alive.”

“To my day ones — my message is simple: never give up, even when it feels impossible. Thank you all for riding with me.”

Advice for Future Entrepreneurs

For other Jamaicans or Caribbean nationals looking to start a business in Washington, Sophia’s advice is straightforward. “Don’t expect instant support, but stay consistent. Washington is full of opportunities, but you have to be prepared to put in the work if you want it to last.”

If you’re in the Seattle area, be sure to stop by Just Like Home Caribbean Market at 9431 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118. You can also stay connected with Sophia and the Just Like Home community by following along on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates, products, and events.