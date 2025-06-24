When Jamaica was first colonised by the Spanish in the early 16th century, its administration looked very different from the orderly parishes we know today. The island, known as Xaymaca by the Taíno, was under Spanish control from 1494 until 1655, when it was captured by the British. This early period laid the foundation for the island’s administrative structures, which would evolve significantly under English influence.

Spanish Rule: Loose Administration and Regional Divisions

Spain’s interest in Jamaica began with Christopher Columbus’s arrival in 1494, but it wasn’t until 1509 that the Spanish began formal settlement. The capital was initially established at Seville la Nueva or New Seville on the north coast in 1510, before being moved to St. Jago de la Vega (now Spanish Town) in 1535 due to health concerns and better defensibility.

Under Spanish control, Jamaica was sparsely populated and never developed into a major colony like Cuba or Hispaniola, nor did the Spanish implement a robust administrative structure. Instead, the island was divided into loose geographical regions, including Northside, Bluefields, Guanaoboa, Withywood, St. Jago de la Vega, Liguanea, Yallahs, and Morant. These were more indicative of large landholdings and settlements than formal governmental divisions.

Several place names from this era—such as Yallahs, Liguanea, and Guanaboa—reflect a blend of Spanish and Taíno influences, and many survive in modern Jamaica.

Map of Jamaica 1671 showing precincts

The British Take Over: 1655 and the Seeds of Change

In 1655, a British expedition led by Admiral William Penn and General Robert Venables captured Jamaica from the Spanish during the Anglo-Spanish War. While many of the Spanish settlers fled to Cuba, the British inherited a colony with minimal infrastructure and a small European population.

Determined to make Jamaica a successful colonial holding, the British introduced more structured systems of governance. One of their first acts was to divide the island into administrative units, gradually moving from military rule to civil administration.

By the early 1660s, under the governorship of Sir Thomas Modyford (1664–1671), Jamaica’s first formal parishes were established. These were both ecclesiastical and civil divisions, reflecting the close relationship between church and state in English governance. Initially, seven parishes were created in the more settled south and central parts of the island:

Clarendon

St. John

St. Andrew (then called Liguanea)

(then called Liguanea) St. Catherine

Port Royal

St. David

St. Thomas (later St. Thomas-in-the-East)

Parishes were used to organise local governance, tax collection, and church activities. Over the following decades, as the British expanded their control across the island, more parishes were added. By 1683, Jamaica had 15 parishes, covering most of the island.

Map of Jamaica showing initial seven parishes

From Seven to Twenty-Two to Fourteen: How the Parish System Evolved

As British settlement spread and the island’s economy—especially sugar plantations—grew, so did the number of administrative divisions. The parish system expanded significantly over the next two centuries:

1693 : Kingston separated from St. Andrew, becoming its own parish.

: separated from St. Andrew, becoming its own parish. 1703 : Westmoreland formed from the western part of St. Elizabeth.

: formed from the western part of St. Elizabeth. 1723 : Portland created from parts of St. George and St. Thomas-in-the-East; Hanover split from Westmoreland.

: created from parts of St. George and St. Thomas-in-the-East; split from Westmoreland. 1770 : Trelawny formed from parts of St. James and St. Ann.

: formed from parts of St. James and St. Ann. 1814 : Manchester created from sections of Clarendon, Vere, and St. Elizabeth.

: created from sections of Clarendon, Vere, and St. Elizabeth. 1841: Metcalfe Parish established from parts of St. George and St. Mary.

By 1841, the island had reached its peak number of 22 parishes.

However, by the mid-19th century, the colonial government saw the need to streamline local governance. On 23 April 1867, the Law to Reduce the Number of Parishes was passed, reducing the number from 22 to 14. Several smaller or less economically viable parishes were absorbed into larger ones:

Vere was merged into Clarendon

was merged into St. Dorothy , St. John , and St. Thomas-in-the-Vale were merged into St. Catherine

, , and were merged into St. David was absorbed by St. Thomas

was absorbed by St. George merged into Portland

merged into Metcalfe became part of St. Mary

became part of Port Royal was divided between Kingston and St. Andrew

This consolidation created the 14 parishes that exist today, which were further grouped into three counties—Surrey, Middlesex, and Cornwall—for administrative and judicial purposes.

1893 Map of Jamaica Showing Principal Parishes

Parishes and British Colonial Identity

The names of Jamaica’s parishes offer insight into colonial identity and power. Many were named after British monarchs, governors, their family members, or places in England. For instance:

St. Catherine was named for Queen Catherine of Braganza, wife of Charles II.

was named for Queen Catherine of Braganza, wife of Charles II. Clarendon was named after the Lord Chancellor, Edward Hyde, Earl of Clarendon.

was named after the Lord Chancellor, Edward Hyde, Earl of Clarendon. St. Elizabeth honoured the wife of Governor Thomas Modyford.

By the mid-18th century, Jamaica’s parishes and counties were fully established, forming a framework for local governance, taxation, and church affairs that shaped the colony well into the 20th century.

Complex & Layered Colonial Legacy

Though the Spanish left behind relatively few administrative structures, their early settlements and place names remain etched into the island’s geography. The British, on the other hand, transformed Jamaica’s governance entirely—introducing systems that formed the basis for the modern state. The arrangement and governance of Jamaica’s parishes, formalised under British rule, continues to serve as the foundation of local administration in Jamaica, with boundaries, names, and county affiliations rooted in a complex and layered colonial past.