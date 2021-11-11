12 Jamaican-Americans to be Inducted in JADIAS Hall Of Fame Inaugural Ceremony

The first time in the history of the Global Jamaican Diaspora!!!!! The JADIAS Inaugural Hall of Fame is birth. Paying Homage To Stalwarts In The Jamaican Community.

The Jamaica Diaspora Sothern USA (JADIAS) Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, scheduled to be held at the beautiful Signature Grand, Davie Florida on Saturday November 13th at 7 PM.

President Dr. Rose Marie Adamson- Lewis and her Board Members are leading the charge. JADIAS will be recognizing individuals who have lived in the Southern 13 States for the past twenty years and have actively served in the Diaspora for at least ten years, by making positive contributions in the Diaspora and Jamaica.

We will spotlight Inductees’ accomplishments, their journey which has led them to this place of excellence, and how they have impacted the community and the world.

Proceeds from this ceremony are aimed to providing financial assistance to notable charities. Inductees include Dr. Allan Cunningham, Marie Gill, Winsome Charlton (Lady C), Kaye Chong, Lorna Beck, Marlon Hill, Pat Montague, Sydney Roberts, Dr. Rupert Rhodd, Rev. Horace Ward, and Hon. Norman O. Hemming.

Our masters of ceremonies are the renowned Radio and Media Personalities Dervan Malcolm from Power 106 and Fae Ellington (Ms) CD, MA out of Jamaica. DJ Mark Swaby will be taking us down Memory Lane on a musical journey.

For more information and tickets, please contact Dr. Rose Marie Adamson- Lewis at 561 503 9703.

As we propel, our core values and our mission in service guide us. Our induction ceremony promises to be a successful and an unforgettable one.

JADIAS (Jamaica Diaspora Southern USA) was established two years ago by Founder Dr. Allan Cunningham. We are a non-profit organization, and our mission is to empower the Jamaica Diaspora as change agents for the development of Jamaica and to energize its members to contribute to the Southern Diaspora by maximizing their potential, knowledge, and networks.