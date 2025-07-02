A Guide to Jamaican Culture in South Florida

South Florida is home to one of the most vibrant Jamaican communities outside the island itself. With strong roots in cities like Miramar, Lauderhill, Pembroke Pines, and Lauderdale Lakes, Jamaican culture is on full display through food, music, community events, and even local leadership.

The Cities That Carry Jamaican Culture

The cities of Miramar, Lauderhill, Pembroke Pines, Sunrise, Plantation, and Lauderdale Lakes all have strong Jamaican communities. These areas are home to many Jamaican-born residents and second-generation families who’ve maintained deep ties to their culture and homeland.

In Miramar, the cultural presence is symbolised by a statue of Usain Bolt located at Ansin Sports Complex, celebrating the pride of Jamaican athletic excellence.

The city’s leadership reflects this heritage. Miramar’s mayor, Wayne Messam, is the son of Jamaican immigrants. Over in Lauderhill, the city is led by Mayor Denise Grant, who was born in Jamaica. These civic leaders represent the strong Caribbean influence shaping policy, community programs, and cultural celebrations across South Florida.

Preserving and Showcasing Caribbean History

The Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, located in Plantation, offers a rare and insightful look into Caribbean history and heritage. It is the only museum of its kind in the United States dedicated to preserving the legacy of Caribbean people, including a strong focus on Jamaican contributions to American culture.

The museum includes exhibits on reggae music, Caribbean migration, and Jamaican trailblazers, making it a great stop for anyone interested in understanding the community’s roots in South Florida.

Food: A Taste of Home

South Florida is a hotspot for authentic Jamaican cuisine. Whether it’s a beef patty from a small corner bakery or jerk chicken grilled to perfection, Jamaican food is easy to find—especially in Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Lauderhill.

Restaurants and food trucks serve classic dishes such as curry goat, ackee and saltfish, stew peas, and oxtail. For those wanting recommendations, the annual Best of Jamaica awards is a trusted community resource where voters name their top picks for the best patties, best jerk cuisine, and more.

Events That Keep the Culture Alive

One of the driving forces of Jamaican culture in South Florida is the number of community events held throughout the year. Over 40 Jamaican alumni associations operate in the region, each supporting their former schools back in Jamaica. These groups organise weekly events, including domino tournaments, boat rides, theatre performances, and reggae parties.

A highlight of the community calendar is the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, which takes place annually and draws thousands of attendees. It features an extensive showcase of Jamaican food, especially jerk dishes, as well as performances by reggae and dancehall artists. It’s not just a festival—it’s a celebration of everything Jamaican.

In May, the Best of the Best concert brings together some of Jamaica’s biggest reggae and dancehall stars for a large-scale concert in downtown Miami. This event attracts music lovers from across the Caribbean diaspora and beyond.

Parties with Authentic Jamaican Vibes

For those who want to party like they’re in Kingston, the options in South Florida are endless. Jamaican alumni groups regularly host themed parties, often rooted in cultural nostalgia and musical heritage. Some of the most anticipated annual events include Dandy Shandy, Chill, and Overproof, which feature dancehall and reggae music, drinks, and Jamaican food.

These parties typically run on weekends and offer a mix of old-school and modern vibes—giving both the older and younger generation a way to stay connected to their roots.

Carnival and Cultural Pride

Each October, Miami Carnival becomes a cultural melting pot for the Caribbean community, and Jamaicans play a central role in the celebration. Many parade in full costume, joining bands, waving flags, and dancing to the sounds of soca, dancehall, and reggae.

This is one of the largest Caribbean Carnival in the United States, and for many, it represents the biggest expression of unity, pride, and joy outside of the Caribbean islands.

South Florida isn’t just a place where Jamaicans live—it’s where Jamaican culture thrives. From elected leaders and public monuments to patties and parties, the region offers a full Jamaican experience just a short drive away.

For anyone looking to reconnect with their roots or learn more about Jamaican traditions, South Florida is the perfect place to start.