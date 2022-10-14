It was bacchanal time in Miami over Columbus Day weekend! The Miami Carnival 2022 extravaganza was nothing short of a cultural spectacle—which capped off the annual Caribbean Carnival season with an ostentatious display of West Indian music, fashion and culture.

Aside from the many masquerade bands that strutted their stuff in competition for prizes, pageantry, bragging rights and lifelong memories, this year’s Carnival goers were also able to catch live concert performances from the likes of Machel Montano, Burner Boy, Teejay, Patrice Roberts, Kes The Band, A-Team Band, Farmer Nappy, Teddyson John, Nadia Batson, Skinny Fabulous, Raymond & Dil E Nadan and many, many more of the diaspora’s premier soca acts.

What’s more, the week leading up to the Carnival parade finale was filled with nightly fetes all around Miami—often colloquially referred to as the ‘Magic City’. The photos below seek to bring life to the Miami Carnival 2022 happenings. Against this backdrop, check out 15 amazing photos from Miami Carnival 2022. Which shot is your favorite?

Panorama Steel Pan Competition

One Fete Concert

Carnival Parade of Bands

Carnival Concert

Photos by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.