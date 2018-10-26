November 2018 Caribbean American Voter’s Guide—MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Since 2000, a group of concerned Caribbean-Americans in South Florida, has developed Voters’ Guides to help you 1) select the better candidates who may promote the interests of Caribbean-American people in South Florida, and 2) provide guidance on constitutional ballot amendments. We have watched various political news programs, read local and national newspapers, attended town hall meetings, and consulted with non-partisan advocacy organizations and local community leaders. We have assessed the candidates based on their positions on a variety of issues, including, but not limited to, the economy, education, the American justice system, civil rights, healthcare, social services, affirmative action, economic opportunity, 2nd Amendment, among others. PLEASE NOTE THAT NONE OF THE FOLLOWING RECOMMENDATIONS SHOULD SUBSTITUTE FOR YOUR OWN EVALUATION AND RESEARCH BASED ON YOUR OWN PERSONAL INTERESTS AND VALUES. For more information, call

954 454 7473.

Vote by Mail Request (by Oct. 31):

https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1512065909614490

Early Voting (Oct. 22 – Nov. 4) (any of the 23 locations):

https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1511962555914873

Election Day (Nov. 6) (must go to your designated precinct):

https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser151187731708822

US Senator: Bill Nelson (11)

District 23: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (13)

District 26: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (19)

District 27: Donna Shalala (21)

Governor: Andrew D. Gillum/Chris King (24)

Attorney General: Sean Michael Shaw (31)

Chief Financial Officer: Jeremy Ring (34)

Commissioner of Agriculture: Nikki Fried (36)

State Senator (D36): David Perez (38)

State Senator (D40): Annette Taddeo (41)

State House (D96): Kristin Jacobs

State House (D103): Cindy Polo (43)

State House (D105): Javier Estevez (45)

State House (D108): Dotie Joseph (46)

State House (D111): Rizwan Ahmed (49)

State House (D112): Nicholas Duran (51)

State House (D113): Michael Grieco (53)

State House (D114): Javier Fernandez (55)

State House (D115): Jeffrey Solomon

State House (D116): James Harden (59)

State House (D 118): Robert Asencio (61)

State House (D119): Heather Rassner (63)

State House (D120): Steve Friedman (66)

JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT

Retain Justice Alan Lawson YES (67)

DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL

Retain Judge Kevin Emas YES (70)

Retain Judge Ivan Fernandez YES (72)

Retain Judge Norma Shephard Lindsey YES (74)

Retain Judge Robert Luck YES (76)

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Group 14: Renee Gordon (79)