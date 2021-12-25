2021 Christmas Day Message by the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, MP

To my fellow Jamaicans, at home and abroad, Seasons Greetings!

As we celebrate the joy of this festive season, we give thanks for another year of health and strength. From my family to yours, I wish you a Merry Christmas!

Christmas Day marks the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Many millions of people around the world will have celebrated His birth at midnight on Christmas Eve, or in worship today.

We are now in the final week of the year, and it calls for reflection. Let us spare some time and show some love for those who are struggling to make ends meet and need a helping hand. Reach out and bring some joy today to others who need and will appreciate it most. Let them feel the warmth of a caring gesture, and bring some joy to their Christmas. That is the true spirit of Christmas.

We must express our heartfelt gratitude for the tremendous service that our healthcare workers, and other essential workers, have given to us over the past year, often in difficult circumstances and in less-than-ideal conditions. You have gone above the call of duty in service of our nation, and we do not take you for granted.

To every healthcare worker who has taken care of and held the hand of a patient who is suffering, we thank you.

To every police officer, soldier and fireman who has worked hard to keep our communities safe, and to make our people feel safer by their presence, we salute you.

To every essential worker who has worked an extra shift or stayed late to help a colleague or friend, we thank you.

My fellow Jamaicans, even as we celebrate Christmas, let us also be responsible and take the precautions that are now a standard part of our daily way of life, as good citizens of our beloved country. Please continue to do what we can to minimise the risks of exposing ourselves and others to the perils of our time – the Covid-19 virus, the dangerous driving on our roads, and the security risks that are sadly a feature of life in our country.

Even as we have a nice time and enjoy the spirit of this festive season, we must take care to stay safe and look after each other, as a loving Jamaican family.

Once again, I wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season, and a very Merry Christmas, Jamaica! Go in peace, with love.