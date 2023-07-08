2023 Jamaica Gospel Star Competition Premieres This Sunday

The ten finalists who have been shortlisted for this year’s Jamaica Gospel Star Competition will make their debut on Sunday 9 July, 2023, during a live televised show to be aired on CVM TV, PBCJ Jamaica, Hon. Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange’s Facebook page, MCGESJamaica Facebook page and on the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) YouTube and Facebook channel respectively.

Contestants Face Off Live

The finalists will face off in a highly competitive sing-off for three consecutive weeks spanning from 9 to 23 July. After the first presentation show, the two deciding factors for which a performer stays or goes each week will be split 50/50 between the at-home audience via call or text and the score from the judges. Also, the judges will have an opportunity to bring back a finalist who was voted out to return to the competition by the Save by Grace feature. The four-part TV series will culminate with the competition’s grand final on Thursday, August 3 at the National Arena in Kingston.

Meet the Contenders

The ten contenders are: Daneille Clarke, Michaela Jacke, Tashaunae Greenland, Shanika McLeggan, Fabian Wright, Donica Dennis-Chambers, Shevelle Clarke, Tamara Hylton, Kemar Eccleston, and Oral Lawson.

According to JCDC’s Gospel Star Coordinator, Alicia Taylor, this year’s competition will be one of the most intriguing and exciting stagings of the competition. “I would consider it to be one of the best the show has seen. We have a mix of eclectic, contemporary, and traditional styles. The audience can look forward to vibrant performances and, above all, really good singing.”

The 10 finalists will perform cover songs in a weekly televised performance and elimination show, featuring reggae, dancehall gospel, and traditional gospel, along with their individual selections, while showcasing their vocal skills, performance style, vocal range, versatility, and stage presence as they vie to take home the prestigious title of Jamaica’s next Gospel Star.

Well-Supported by Corporate Jamaica

The competition is being powered by Chase Fund and sponsored by Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Airports Authority of Jamaica, Digicel, Irie FM, Jamaica Observer, Love 101, CPTC, Phase 3, CVM TV, PBC Jamaica and Excelsior.

The Gospel Star Competition is a rebrand of the JCDC’s iconic Jamaica Gospel Song Competition, which has touched the lives of countless gospel singers and songwriters for over three decades. The Gospel Star competition is now in its third stage and is ready to unearth Jamaica’s next Gospel Star winner ahead of the nation’s 61st National Independence celebrations.



Photo – JCDC