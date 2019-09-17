21 Marcus Garvey Quotes You Should Know

Jamaican-born Marcus Garvey was an important force in the American Black Nationalist Movement that was active from 1919-1926. Mostly self-taught, but highly charismatic, he attempted to found the movement in Jamaica, but found little support.

Garvey was born August 17th, 1887 in St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica and attended school until he was 14. His wandering feet took him to Central America and London before returning to Jamaica where he founded the Universal Negro Improvement and Conservation Association (UNIA) that had three primary goals: racial pride, economic self-sufficiency, and forming an independent black nation in Africa.

Often called the “Black Moses” of his time, Garvey came to the U.S. in 1916 where he established a UNIA branch and his “Negro World” newspaper. He was the founder of the Negro Factories Corporation, the Black Star Line of steamships, a printing press, a hotel, laundries, and a chain of grocery stores and restaurants.

Garvey’s canon was one of separatism and racial purity that earned him enemies among influential black leaders of the day. He was indicted in 1922 for mail fraud in connection with the Black Star Line. He served two years in prison if a five-year sentence, President Calvin Coolidge commuted the last three years, and he was deported as an undesirable alien.

He died in London on June 10, 1940 and in 1964, his remains were returned to Jamaica and he was named the nation’s first national hero. His movement never regained the momentum it had achieved in the U.S. A political activist, journalist, publisher, orator and entrepreneur, Garvey had an impact on the Rastafari, Black Power and Nation of Islam movements and his words still hold power today.