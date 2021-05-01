25 of the Funniest Way Jamaican Ask Minibus Drivers to Stop

Jamaicans are known to be witty and often have a way with words. They use terms or phrases, street codes to communicate with different persons in different ways on different things.

If you have ever travelled on a Jamaican minibus, you might have heard people (mostly men) request a stop in every other way except to ask for “a stop” directly. We took to social media and asked some of our followers to tell us the funniest ways they have heard a Jamaican ask a minibus driver for a stop.

Round di corner driva Me dis driver…. me a tek it yassa Put me down yasso drive Ducta!! Memba my stop deh! Dash mi weh yah suh deh mi general! Chicken back stop Leggo! leggo driver….. Bus mi!…. Yah so driver! One and leggo driver Lego one yaso driver Drop mi aff a mango tree deh driva Wan stap driva Over di light pon di corner Bridge stop driver The blue building a me Left mi a Mass John shop Yow gi me a stop round the next corner School gate stop driver Leggo one One stop ductor Hall and pull up driva Left me a di gas station Let me off yah so Dash weh one

Photo – Deposit Photos