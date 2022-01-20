25 Riddles Miss Lou Would Love That Will Stump Your Friends

Louise Bennett-Coverley, better known as Miss Lou, has been a standing force in Jamaican culture for years. Ms. Lou was an educator, folklorist, writer and poet, popularizing Jamaican Patois internationally and paving the way for other entertainers to use Patois in their art. Miss Lou had a very vibrant spirit and a captivating laughter. Her legacy is always celebrated and lives particularly through all the poems and books that she published over the years.

Miss Lou has received quite a number of honorary awards both locally and internationally for her contribution to the Arts, including being appointed Cultural Ambassador at Large for Jamaica and an Order of Merit. There is also a school named after her – Louise Bennett Coverley All Age School – in her hometown community of Gordon Town, St. Andrew on the island.

In the 1960s Miss Lou hosted a TV show called “Ring Ding” at the JBC studio. Jamaicans would come alive when they hear her cheery voice saying “Riggle mi dis, riggle mi dat, guess mi dis riggle an paraps not.” – followed by a pause with a smirk on the face! Miss Lou comes alive when she is in her elements. She would dance, sing and engage her usually young audience with ring games, folk songs and stories and riddles.

According to the Oxford dictionary, a riddle is a question that is difficult to understand, and that has a surprising answer, that you ask somebody as a game.

Here are some popular riddles, often shared in the Jamaican community.