27 Jamaican Athletes Including Triple Jump Champion Jaydon Hibbert Named Top US Scholar Athletes

Twenty seven Jamaican athletes have earned a place on the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) distinguished scholar athlete list. The Jamaican track athletes including two-time triple jump champion Jaydon Hibbert who have surpassed the rigorous academic standards set by the USTFCCCA, showcasing their dedication to both their studies and their athletic pursuits.

Jamaican Athletes Who Made Top Scholar List

13 male athletes and 14 female athletes from Jamaica made the scholar list. These requirements included having a minimum average grade of 3.25 out of 4.0, including the most recent grading period, confirmed by an NCAA faculty representative, NCAA compliance coordinator, or registrar’s office.

Here are the names of the athletes who achieved this:

Jeremy Farr

Jaydon Hibbert

Ralford Mullings

Roje Stona

Dashinelle Dyer

J’Vaughnn Blake

JeVaughn Powell

Kevin Nedrick

Terol Wilson

Shemar Chambers

Zidane Brown

Malik Cunningham

Owayne Owens

Joanne Reid

Kiara Grant

Okerea Myrie

Danielle Sloley

Kelly-Ann Beckford

Aliesha Shaw

Terice Steen

Shaquena Foote

Lamara Distin

Adrienne Adams

Annia Ashley

Sanique Walker

Roschell Clayton

Kayla Bonnick

Jaydon Hibbert Named US Scholar Athlete of the Year

Also, Jaydon Hibbert has been recognized as the 2023 National Men’s Indoor and Outdoors Field Scholar of the Year by USTFCCCA. This prestigious award acknowledges his exceptional academic and athletic achievements. Hibbert has emerged as a rising star in Jamaican athletics. At the age of 17, he secured the gold medal in the triple jump at the 2022 World Under-20 Championships, following his silver medal performance in the previous edition held in 2021. Notably, Hibbert holds both the world U20 outdoor and indoor records in the triple jump, along with the Jamaican senior record for the indoor event.

USTFCCCA and Scholar Athlete List

The USTFCCCA is an esteemed organization that promotes and recognizes excellence in collegiate track and field and cross country. Each year, the USTFCCCA compiles a scholar athlete list, honoring student-athletes who excel academically while achieving remarkable performances on the field.

Photo – Jaydon Hibbert