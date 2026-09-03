For many Jamaicans living overseas, the post office is something they only think about when they need to send a barrel, mail important documents or receive a package from home. But Jamaica Post says it has evolved far beyond traditional mail. From helping families shop online in the United States to making it easier to send important documents and favourite Jamaican treats across borders, the organisation now offers a range of services designed to help the diaspora stay connected with loved ones back home.

Speaking with Jamaicans.com at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay, members of the Jamaica Post leadership team highlighted several services that could make life easier for Jamaicans living abroad

1. Shop U.S. Retailers That Don’t Ship to Jamaica

One of Jamaica Post’s most innovative services is Klick ‘N’ Ship, which gives customers in Jamaica access to thousands of U.S. online retailers that don’t normally ship to the island.

The service provides customers with a Miami mailing address, allowing purchases from American websites to be shipped there first. Jamaica Post then transports the items to Jamaica and either delivers them directly to the recipient’s home or to their preferred post office for collection.

For Jamaicans living overseas, this creates an easy way to purchase gifts, school supplies, electronics, household items and other essentials for relatives back home without being limited to retailers that offer international shipping.

Just as importantly, it offers peace of mind. Instead of researching unfamiliar freight forwarders, coordinating multiple shipping companies or worrying about how a package will reach its final destination, the entire journey is handled through Jamaica Post’s trusted network. From the U.S. retailer to the Miami address, into Jamaica and finally to your loved one’s doorstep or local post office, the process is designed to be simple, reliable and convenient. That means relatives don’t have to navigate multiple shipping providers or travel long distances to collect their purchases, making it easier for families to support one another across borders.

2. Receive a Taste of Home

No matter how long you’ve lived overseas, there are some things that just can’t be replaced. Whether it’s banana chips, bun and cheese, Easter buns, Christmas sorrel and fruit cake, homemade pepper sauce or your favourite Jamaican snacks, many members of the diaspora rely on family back home to send the little comforts that keep them connected to Jamaica.

Eastern Regional Coordinator Sheldon Gray said Jamaica Post’s parcel service makes it easy and affordable for families to do just that.

“If you miss Jamaican snacks, your families here can send you the chips, banana chips, the bun, the cheese, all through our parcel service, which is very competitively priced,” Gray said.

Beyond food, the service can also be used to send birthday gifts, graduation presents, baby items, books, handmade crafts and other personal keepsakes that are difficult to replace with an online order. For many Jamaicans living abroad, receiving a package from home is about more than what’s inside—it’s a tangible reminder of family, culture and the island they still call home.

3. Send Important Documents and Packages to Jamaica

Whether you’re helping a relative complete a visa application, sending signed legal documents for a property transaction, replacing a lost passport, or mailing a birthday gift to a loved one, getting items to Jamaica safely and on time is often essential.

Jamaica Post offers a range of shipping options, including registered mail, Express Mail Service (EMS) and international courier services, allowing customers to choose the right balance of speed, tracking and cost.

For members of the diaspora, that means important documents such as powers of attorney, contracts, birth certificates, immigration paperwork and other legal documents can reach family members in Jamaica more quickly and securely. The same applies to gifts, replacement phones, laptops and other personal items that loved ones may need.

Whether you’re handling family affairs, supporting ageing parents, helping a child prepare for school or managing business interests on the island, having reliable delivery options can save valuable time and provide greater peace of mind. Whether you’re finalising legal matters, helping a student enrol in school or coordinating paperwork for a property transaction, knowing documents can be delivered securely allows you to manage important responsibilities from abroad with greater confidence.

And because the network works both ways, the process doesn’t end once your documents arrive in Jamaica.

4. Get Important Items From Home Faster

Living overseas often means depending on family in Jamaica to send important documents or personal items at short notice. Whether it’s a birth certificate for an immigration application, signed legal documents, school records, family photographs, keepsakes or even a forgotten personal item needed urgently, getting it there quickly matters.

Postmaster General Lincoln Allen said Jamaica Post’s international courier partnership allows packages and documents to be sent to more than 200 countries, giving families a faster and more convenient way to stay connected across borders.

For members of the diaspora, that means less waiting when important paperwork is needed and a more reliable way for loved ones in Jamaica to send documents, keepsakes, care packages and other essential items anywhere in the world. Whether you’re waiting on paperwork to complete a property transaction, documents for immigration or citizenship purposes, or treasured family photographs, faster international delivery helps reduce delays and keeps families connected.

A Service for Every Need and Every Budget

While many people still think of Jamaica Post primarily as a traditional mail service, Deputy Postmaster General Sophia Hamilton-Brown said the organisation has evolved to meet the changing needs of customers by offering a range of delivery options based on speed, affordability and convenience.

“We have a service for every segment as it relates to price,” she said. “Whether you’re looking for speed or affordability, we have options available.”

Hamilton-Brown explained that while letters remain an important part of Jamaica Post’s business, the organisation is increasingly focused on parcels and e-commerce as more Jamaicans shop online and families become increasingly connected across borders.

Postmaster General Lincoln Allen said that transformation is part of Jamaica Post’s broader effort to modernise its services while remaining competitive.

“We are evolving,” Allen said. “We are trying to reposition the organisation so we can keep our competitiveness and offer greater convenience to our customers.”

For Jamaicans living overseas, that evolution means more ways to support loved ones, manage family affairs from abroad and stay connected with Jamaica through a trusted national institution.

Learn More

To learn more about Jamaica Post’s services, visit jamaicapost.gov.jm or follow Jamaica Post on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Whether you’re sending important documents, ordering gifts for loved ones, receiving a taste of home or waiting on paperwork from Jamaica, Jamaica Post says it is continuing to modernise its services to make staying connected across borders easier than ever.