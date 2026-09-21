For more than three decades, travel journalist Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon has built a career sharing the Caribbean with the world, from writing for some of the biggest names in travel media to championing the region through her JetSetSarah platform. Now, the travel expert with deep Jamaican roots is being recognised for her contribution to Caribbean tourism and media as a 2026 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Laureate.

Greaves-Gabbadon is among seven professionals recently added to the 2026 class, which brings together leaders from tourism, aviation, hospitality, media and destination development. CMEx says its laureates are recognised for leadership, service and a sustained commitment to advancing the Caribbean and its tourism industry.

Reacting to the recognition on LinkedIn, Greaves-Gabbadon said she was “honored” to be included in the “prestigious group.”

Deep Roots in Jamaica

The Miami-based travel journalist was born in England to a Jamaican father and Bajan mother and spent much of her early life between England and Jamaica. In a 2019 essay described as a “love letter to Jamaica”, she wrote that she had lived on the island for about half her life.

Jamaica also played an important role in the early stages of her career. While living in Montego Bay, Greaves-Gabbadon was recruited to lead public relations for Air Jamaica at its Miami office. She later moved into publishing, eventually landing what she has described as her “dream job” at Caribbean Travel + Life, then a U.S. newsstand magazine devoted exclusively to the Caribbean. She spent six years at the publication before its print edition ceased in 2012.

That same year, she launched JetSetSarah, initially as a home for her freelance writing. It has since grown into a personal brand covering travel, style and fitness.

Greaves-Gabbadon has contributed to major international publications including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, AFAR, The Telegraph and The Globe and Mail, while also building an on-camera career as a travel expert and host.

In 2020, she was included on the Forbes list of 15 travel writers to read.

A Self-Described ‘Carivangelist’

For more than three decades, Greaves-Gabbadon has focused much of her work on sharing the Caribbean with audiences around the world, going beyond traditional images of sun, sea and sand.

She describes herself as a “Carivangelist”, a play on evangelist that reflects what she calls spreading the “gospel” of the Caribbean to the world.

Her work has sought to highlight the differences among Caribbean destinations and the cultures, people and experiences that distinguish them.

That mission also reflects the influence of her own upbringing. In an interview with PBS series To Dine For with Kate Sullivan, Greaves-Gabbadon recalled spending much of her life travelling back and forth between England and Jamaica. Her earliest memory, she said, was being three years old on a flight from London Heathrow to Kingston and looking down at the clouds from the plane.

The experience, she said, helped open her eyes to the world and sparked her love of travel.

Seven New Laureates Join the 2026 Class

Greaves-Gabbadon is one of seven newly announced laureates whose careers span aviation, cruise tourism, hospitality, sustainability, destination management and media

The newly announced laureates are:

José Freig, Vice President, International and Inflight Dining Operations, American Airlines

Kelly Meister, Director of Education and Sustainability, Dolphin Encounters Ltd.

Natasha Chalwell, Deputy Director of Tourism, British Virgin Islands

Ralph Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Arcadia Hotels & Resorts

Robert Meister, Managing Director, Dolphin Encounters Ltd.

Russell Benford, Vice President, Government Relations, Americas, Royal Caribbean

Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, Journalist and Founder, JetSetSarah.com

“What stands out about this year’s laureates is not only the diversity of their professional backgrounds, but the influence they have had within their respective spheres,” CMEx President Bevan Springer said in announcing the group.

According to CMEx, members of the 2026 class have helped open doors, strengthen institutions, build bridges, champion responsible development and elevate the Caribbean internationally through their respective fields.

The seven join previously announced 2026 laureates Anne Kalosh, Carmen Portela, Gercine Carter, Giora Israel, Jake Kheel, Jennifer Griffith and Josef Forstmayr.

Greaves-Gabbadon is not the only honouree in this year’s class with strong Jamaican connections. Griffith is Permanent Secretary in Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism, while Forstmayr is Managing Director of Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay.

CMEx is expected to announce its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient separately.

2026 CMEx Leadership Awards Set for December

The 2026 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, December 6, at Loews Coral Gables Hotel in the Miami area.

The awards luncheon, scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will bring together representatives from tourism, government, media, business and the Caribbean community.

The annual event also raises funds to support CMEx initiatives focused on education, media and community development across the Caribbean.



Photo – Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon