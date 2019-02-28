5 Things Jamaican Partner (Pardner) Draw Teaches You

The Partner System is a popular saving partnership between a group of people. It is a very common practice in the Caribbean, especially among low-income earners and in other countries where Afro-Caribbean communities may be found.

One individual is entrusted with managing the money and is called “the banker”. The other members – “the partners” – contribute a stipulated amount (called a “hand”) either weekly, fortnightly or on a monthly basis. Every week or month, each member receives the total amount (called the “draw”) contributed by all the partners. In some cases, the banker collects a hand as a service fee. The order in which members get their draw is selected by the banker, who will give priority to the more established and trusted members.

Even though the system has been around for many decades, the attitude towards it is mixed. There are, however, a few positive lessons to be learned.

Here are 5 things the Jamaican Partner Draw teaches you: