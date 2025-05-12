Jamaica is celebrated for its music, culture, and world-class athletes but it’s also been a quiet trailblazer in many other areas. From technology and transport to education and civil rights, the island has a long track record of being ahead of its time. These eight remarkable Jamaican firsts show how this small nation led the way, often long before the rest of the world—proving that greatness isn’t defined by size.

Jamaica’s Historical Railway System

Image Source : Jamaica Historical Information

In 1845, Jamaica became the first country outside of Europe and North America to open a railway to traffic—just 20 years after Britain and well ahead of many places in the United States. The project was championed by brothers William Smith, a merchant and David Smith, a planter, whose proposal received the backing of Jamaica’s House of Assembly in 1843. The line, built by the Jamaica Railway Company, stretched 24 miles from Kingston to Angels in St. Catherine and was a major leap forward for transport in the Caribbean.

The grand opening took place on 21 November 1845 and was a full affair. After greeting guests and company directors, the Governor boarded a state carriage provided for Her Majesty’s representative. At 11:30 a.m., the brand-new locomotive The Projector, built by Sharp Brothers of Manchester and named after William Smith himself pulled a train of eight to ten carriages on Jamaica’s very first railway excursion.

Piped Water

Image Source : via The Waterwheel on Facebook

Back in the 18th century, long before taps were a common household feature, Jamaica had a system to pipe clean water directly to residents. In 1799, the Falmouth Water Works Company was established to supply fresh water to the town and to ships visiting its bustling harbour. The water came from the nearby Martha Brae River and was delivered through wooden pipes.

Even earlier, in 1766, Roger Hope Elleston of The Hope Estate in St. Andrew created an open aqueduct to carry water to Kingston. Though that system was eventually abandoned, it set the tone for things to come.

At a time when New York City was still relying on wells and cisterns, parts of Jamaica were already pioneering modern plumbing. Today, the National Water Commission serves millions of Jamaicans, building on that long-established flow.

Electricity

Image Source : a ‘steampunk’ history of 19th century Jamaica

In 1892, just 13 years after Edison invented the light bulb Jamaica became one of the first countries in the world to receive electric supply. What’s impressive about this feat is that at the time, many major British cities were still without electricity.

The Jamaica Electric Light Company started with a small coal-fired steam generator on Gold Street in Kingston. Even as a young, developing colony, Jamaica was quick to adopt revolutionary technology.

Today, electricity on the island is supplied by the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), using everything from diesel and gas to hydropower and wind. But it all started with a single light switch in a city ready for the future.

Maternity Leave

Photo source via Deposit Photos

Jamaica passed its Maternity Leave Act in 1979, giving women a minimum of 12 weeks of leave, with 8 of those weeks paid. It may not sound radical today, but it was a major step forward at the time, especially compared to the United States, which still doesn’t have a federal law requiring paid maternity leave.

In comparison, the U.S. only introduced the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) in 1993, which provides unpaid leave. The Jamaican law guaranteed job security and income during one of the most vulnerable times in a woman’s life. It was a bold, progressive move for a small developing country. Even today, it remains ahead of much of the world.

Telephone System

Jamaica had a working telephone system by 1881, thanks to the West Indies Telegraph and Telephone Company Ltd. That’s just five years after Alexander Graham Bell made his first call. But the story goes back even further.

The earliest known reference to a telephone in Jamaica was in May 1878, when a line was proposed between Headquarters House and Governor Sir Anthony Musgrave’s residence at a cost of £200. By 1879, messages were being sent between Kingston and Linstead, and by 1883, the first phone outside the capital was installed in Black River, St. Elizabeth and local businessmen were beginning to use the technology independently.

The system was considered so efficient and innovative that aspects of it were later replicated by telecom giant AT&T in the United States.

Universal Adult Suffrage

Image source via Gleaner Archives on Twitter

In 1944, Jamaica made history as the first English-speaking Caribbean country to grant universal adult suffrage, giving every adult—regardless of race, gender, property, or income—the right to vote. It was one of the first places in the British Empire, outside of Britain itself, to extend voting rights this broadly.

To put this into perspective, India didn’t hold its first election under full adult suffrage until 1952. Many former colonies restricted the vote to white settlers or landowners, and although countries like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand had earlier forms of self-government, their systems often excluded the majority Black, Indigenous, or non-white populations.

Jamaica’s progressive 1944 constitution also gave women the right to run for office. Since then, 47 women have been elected to the House of Representatives.

Banana Export Industry

Jamaica was the first commercial producer of bananas in the Western Hemisphere, with exports beginning in 1866. The Gros Michel variety, known for its size and flavour, had been introduced to the island around 1835.

What made the banana boom possible was innovation. With the help of improved shipping and refrigeration, Jamaica was able to get its bananas to international markets while they were still fresh. This became a model for global trade and helped shape the banana export economy we know today.

Oldest High School in the Caribbean

Photo source via Wolmer’s Trust

Jamaica is home to the oldest high school in the Caribbean. Wolmer’s Boys’ School, established in 1729, holds that distinction. It’s part of the prestigious Wolmer’s Trust Schools in Kingston, which also includes Wolmer’s Girls’ and Wolmer’s Preparatory.

The schools were established thanks to the legacy of John Wolmer, a Kingston goldsmith who left £2,360 in his will to fund free education. For nearly 300 years, Wolmer’s has been producing generations of leaders, scholars, and change-makers.

That’s nearly 100 years before many islands even introduced formal public education.

Likkle but Tallawah

Jamaica may be small in size, but its record of firsts is nothing short of extraordinary. From pioneering public infrastructure to championing civil rights and education, the island has continually led the way, often ahead of much larger and wealthier nations.

It’s just one more reason to be proud of our little island of wood and water.

Which of these Jamaican firsts surprised you the most? Let us know and stay tuned for more stories that celebrate Jamaica’s legacy of leadership and innovation.