18 Things to do During Your Cruise Stop in Falmouth, Jamaica

One of the exciting things about taking a cruise is stopping at the ports of call. Cruises to Jamaica are some of the most popular in the world, with more than half of those traveling to the Caribbean choosing the island as their destination. Located in Trelawny Parish, Falmouth is one of Jamaica’s historic towns that have treasures just waiting to be discovered.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville (Montego Bay)– a swim-up bar, pool and whirlpool, authentic Jamaican cuisine, live entertainment, retail store and custom souvenirs Tortuga Rum and Rum Cake Factory (Falmouth) – a dessert heaven with rum cakes, chocolates, coffees and sauces to purchase there or sent to your home Donna’s Caribbean Restaurant (Falmouth)– the only location in Jamaica of the popular South Florida chain featuring authentic cuisine and free Wi-Fi Pepper’s Jerk Center (Falmouth) – located in a rustic Georgian historic setting get genuine Jamaican menu with jerk pork jerk chicken, jerk lobster, and jerk fish. Leon’s Lobster Hut (Falmouth) – authentic Jamaican dishes, white sand beach, freshly caught lobster off the Jamaican coast, panoramic ocean views Glistening Water Restaurant (Falmouth) – A traditional Jamaican cuisine. The restaurant is located by the unique luminous lagoon lit by micro-organisms. Unfortunately, many cruise line passengers will never get to see the luminous lagoon at night as their cruise would have already left. Bob Marley Birthplace Nine Miles (Near Ocho Rios) – see the mountain village where the legendary reggae singer was born and learn about his life. Hampden Estate (Near Falmouth) – a two-hour tour of the oldest rum manufacturing estate, rum sampling, regional history Jamaica Culinary Tour (Falmouth) – 2.5 hours of sampling local cuisine, Jamaican cooking methods, and learning about plantation life Historical & Heritage Tours in Falmouth‎ – history and architecture are on display during walking tours of the old Jewish Cemetery, Phoenix Foundry, and famous residences, or visitors can grab a map for a self-tour Rose Hall Great House (Montego Bay) – Visit the home of the White Witch, Annie Palmer, and visit the pub in the dungeon. Rois Lagoon Kayak Tour (Falmouth) – visit Pirates Cove, learn about mangroves, discover flying fish, view the art museum, and enjoy jerk chicken Rio Bueno River Tour – a guided hike followed and leisurely tube trip down the river, or choose white water rafting Dunn’s River Falls (Ocho Rios) – a 180 ft. waterfall that’s 600 ft. long, and a natural limestone rock staircase Jacob Taylor Beach (Falmouth) – watch fishermen set off for the day’s catch, craft market, and have the wood carver make something special just for you Burwood Beach (Falmouth) – spectacular white sand beach with showers, bathrooms and changing rooms Doctor’s Cave Beach (Montego Bay) – shallow, clear blue water, white sand beach, a water trampoline, and small coral reef for snorkeling Martha Brae River Rafting (Near Falmouth)– tour the river on a handmade bamboo raft on calm waters

There are multiple things to see and do when your cruise ship drops anchor in Falmouth. There’s something to interest everyone, whether it’s relaxing on the beach, sampling authentic cuisine, or learning about the island’s extraordinary history.