9 Jamaican Myths Most People Still Believe

The Jamaican culture is saturated with superstitions and folk customs. They have a “belief” for everything; from birth to death, bad luck and good luck, when you will cry versus when you will laugh. Although recognized as one of the most religious countries in the world, Jamaicans are also highly superstitious, with many having a very thin line between religion and superstition. These beliefs and customs survive generations through verbally and without questioning.

Here are 9 myths most people still believe; how many do you know?