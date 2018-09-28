9 Things You Did Not Know About DJ Richie D

We caught up with Richard “Richie D” Martin, as he was getting prepared for Overproof, one of the most popular oldies day parties. The disc jockey, music producer and event promoter is no stranger to Kingston 21 (South Florida) as he spends time between here and Jamaica. As a music producer he has quite a few hits songs including Teaser Tanto Metro and Devonte, The Greatest by Bounty Killer, Must Be a Sign by Brian and Tony Gold, Faith by Tony Curtis, Ooh Ah Ah by Hawkeye, and What a Gal Can Wine by Delly Ranx. He was involved with Sean Paul’s Grammy-winning, multi-platinum album, Dutty Rock including writing the song Punkie. The song was featured in the movie, After The Sunset. Recently he has been organizing, promoting and disc jockeying at events, including Overproof. Here are 9 things you did not know about Richie D.

Seven days, six nights, all expense paid, my vacation destination is…

Exuma Islands

My happiest childhood memory is…

Playing in the streets where I grew up. All the games were with brothers and neighborhood friends.

Finish the following sentence “If I was not an entertainer I would be…

…in law enforcement.

My Favorite Sports is…and my favorite team is…

I’m not really a diehard sports fan. I’d jump on the “wagon” during finals of any sports and I usually pick the underdog. lol

One thing that is in my house that would surprise people?

My cookware

My Mother always told me…

You need to go to church

I feel happiest for the day when I…

…have accomplished at least one goal I’ve set.

My favorite item of clothing is…

…Shorts

One simple action you think everyone could take to make the world a better place?

Give more.

You can catch Richie D at Overproof the Miramar Amphitheater.

See the following websites for more DJ Richie D