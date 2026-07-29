At an age when many people are enjoying a quiet retirement, 97-year-old Jamaican Aileen Chin has become the internet’s favourite adopted grandma, winning over millions around the world with her recipes, warmth and infectious personality.

The Highgate, St. Mary native has officially been recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest living female food/cooking YouTuber after building an online following of nearly two million people who tune in to watch her prepare traditional Jamaican dishes while sharing stories, laughter and her now-famous catchphrase, “Mi rahtid!”

For Chin, however, cooking is nothing new.

She began cooking at just five years old before turning that childhood passion into a lifelong career. Alongside her late husband, she opened Chin’s Bakery in Highgate in the 1950s, operating the beloved wholesale bakery for 58 years before it closed in 2008. Although she later moved to Miami to be closer to family, the recipes and traditions she perfected in Jamaica never left her.

Those treasured recipes, many handwritten decades ago and carefully preserved, have found a new audience thanks to her grandson, Lucas Wong. What started as a simple family project in 2023 has blossomed into a global phenomenon across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Their breakthrough came after Wong filmed his grandmother making authentic Jamaican beef patties using the same recipe she once sold at her bakery. The video quickly went viral, introducing millions to the flavours of Jamaica and the warmth of the woman behind them. Today, their videos feature everything from oxtail and jerk chicken to stew peas, goat soup and cocoa bread, preserving Jamaican culinary traditions for a new generation.

The family’s growth on social media has been extraordinary. In March, they celebrated setting an ambitious goal of reaching 100,000 TikTok followers. Just four months later, they have surpassed that milestone more than tenfold, with over 1.1 million followers on TikTok alone, while their audience continues to grow across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Guinness World Records verified Chin’s achievement on March 24, 2026, when she was 96 years and 89 days old, making her the oldest living woman in the world with a food and cooking YouTube channel.

Receiving the honour, Chin said she hopes her recipes continue to bring people together.

“It feels good for me to pass down my knowledge of cooking with the next generation. I love to see people enjoy my family recipes. It brings me such joy and happiness,” she told Guinness World Records.







Grandma Chin’s story is a reminder that social media isn’t just for the young. It also speaks to the enduring appeal of Brand Jamaica. What draws people in is not only her decades of culinary experience and treasured family recipes, but also her unmistakable Jamaican warmth, humour and personality.

Today, just a few years shy of becoming a centenarian, Chin has become one of Jamaica’s most unlikely digital ambassadors, amassing nearly 1.6 million followers across social media, earning a Guinness World Record and introducing millions around the world to Jamaica’s rich culinary heritage through recipes she has spent a lifetime perfecting.