A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do in South Florida in April 2024

As Spring unfolds, South Florida gears up to host a vibrant array of events, enticing residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in a rich selection of cultural experiences. From the glamour of the Miami Film Festival to the tantalizing flavors of the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration and the Miami Creole Food Festival, there’s something for everyone to savor. But the festivities don’t stop there – as April draws to a close, gear up for a nostalgic journey through time at the Antique Car Show & Family Fun Day. Join us as we delve into the details of these exciting happenings in South Florida in the month of April:

April 5-14

Miami Film Festival

Immerse yourself in the cinematic magic of the 41st Miami Film Festival. Drawing close to 45,000 attendees annually, along with hundreds of filmmakers, producers and talent from around the globe, this iconic event celebrates the power of cinema and the art of storytelling. From riveting workshops and masterclasses to vibrant parties and events, the Miami Film Festival showcases the creativity and vision of filmmakers with featured films screened at multiple locations across the destination.

April 12

Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration

Enjoy fine foods and flavors from over 40 of South Florida’s top restaurants! Orange Bowl’s signature fundraiser benefiting Orange Bowl Cares.

April 13

Miami Creole Food Festival

Indulge in a global culinary adventure sure to satisfy every foodie. Visit the Miami Creole Food Festival and explore diverse cuisines and beverages from over 30 countries across Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and beyond. In South Beach, the festival will feature live music, cooking demos and chef samples. General admission includes entrance to the event, two plates from award-winning chefs and access to the cash bar. Want additional perks? VIP packages are available for purchase.

April 28

Antique Car Show & Family Fun Day

Ferncourt High School Alumni Association South Florida will stage the annual fundraising event at Rolling Oaks Park, in Davie, Florida. Features a display of antique cars, kite flying as well as music by DJ Radcliffe and HMV Sound. Food and drink on sale by Sizzle. Admission to the event is FREE. Call 305-992-8667 or 561-309-5448 for details