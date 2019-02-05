Atlanta City Council Honors The First Jamaican WNBA Player Simone Edwards

Starstruck Ventures is pleased to announce that Atlanta City Council honored WNBA champion, motivational speaker, philanthropist and anti-bullying advocate Simone Edwards, O.D. with a proclamation at the Atlanta Women In Sports gala on Thursday. “We are inspired by Simone’s historical achievements in sports and knew inherently that this honor was so deserving,” said Erica Mitchell, managing partner for the Atlanta Women In Sports.

The proclamation was a surprise honor while Edwards was in attendance to present an award at the gala. “It was just a great day all around since earlier in the day as a panelist at the Atlanta Women In Sports luncheon, I had the privilege to sign my memoir for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, then to later receive a proclamation from the Atlanta City Council, I am overwhelmed and grateful, said Ms. Edwards.”

“The members of the Atlanta City Council and on behalf of the citizens of Atlanta do hereby honor Simone Edwards on the 31st day of January 2019. An entire city is grateful for her contributions and her advocacy for women in sports,” said Andre Dickens, Atlanta City Council Post-3 At-Large.

About Simone Edwards

Simone Edwards is the founder of Simone4Children, uplifting underprivileged children, and The Anti-Bully Project. She is a published author of Unstoppable: A Memoir of Adversity, Perseverance & Triumph,” through her company, Diverse Writers Room. For more information, visit www.jamaicanhurricane.com or follow Simone @jamhurricane.

About Atlanta Women In Sports

Atlanta Women In Sports (AWIS) salutes and honors Atlanta business women who are blazing trails and redefining the position of “sports executive and athletes” with their contributions in the sports industry of professional of sports. For more information, visit https://www.sportsunlimitedenterprise.com/atlanta-women-in-sports