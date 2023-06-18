BBC Two TV Channel In UK Premieres Movie Inspired By Trinidad Born World War Two Veteran Ulric Cross

Following a hugely successful tour in the UK in 2019, CaribbeanTales Media Group is proud to announce that Frances-Anne Solomon’s award-winning film: “Hero — The Extraordinary Life Of Mr. Ulric Cross” will air on BBC Two on the eve of Windrush Day, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The multi-award film has garnered many accolades since its debut at the British Film Institute in 2019 where it was screened to rave reviews. This was followed by a fifty cinema tour across the UK. In January 2020, it opened the PAN African Film Festival in Los Angeles, USA.

2023 Windrush Caribbean Film Festival Showcase

Ahead of the television broadcast the film will have an in person screening at the Harbour Lights PictureHouse in Southampton, at 5PM, as part of the 2023 Windrush Caribbean Film Festival.

Streaming Online

Following its BBC Two screening, HERO will continue to be available for online streaming on the BBC Two iPlayer. The film is also out now on Amazon Prime US, Amazon Prime UK, and Cineplex Canada.

‘Hero’, demonstrates the visionary storytelling style that audiences have come to expect from its innovative and trailblazing director, Frances-Anne Solomon.

Executive Producer Lisa Wickham, of Imagine Media International said: “Frances-Anne’s determination to tell our complex, layered Caribbean stories has contributed greatly to our film culture, bringing cultural, socio-political, and philosophical landscapes on to the Big Screen in compelling and entertaining ways”.

Extraordinary Cast of African, Caribbean & British Actors

The film stars Trinidad’s Nickolai Salcedo in the title role, supported by Peter Williams (Stargate SG1); British actors: Joseph Marcell (Fresh Prince of Bel Air) and Holby City’s Jimmy Akingbola; along with Ghanaian superstars, John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang and Prince David Osei.

It is executive produced by Lisa Wickham of Imagine Media International Ltd., and distributed by CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution Inc, and Capital Motion Pictures, with support from Telefilm Canada. Republic Bank Limited was the title sponsor.

The Guardian’s Mike McCahill describes ‘‘Hero” as “Stimulating and provocative – filmed history to prompt debate.”

“The momentum that continues to be for “Hero” has brought us to this moment. To appear at the 2023 Windrush Film Festival and to air on BBC Two is an honour…. an affirmation on the importance of this film. I am so pleased to see the reaction of people from all walks of life around the world,” said, Director Frances-Anne Solomon.

Photo – Shiloh PR