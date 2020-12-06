Best of Jamaica in Dallas 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Dallas” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Dallas area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Dallas area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Houston area are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Dallas” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Elaine’s Kitchen, 2717 Martin Luther King Junior Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215, (214) 565-1008

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Fiesta Mart, 1332 S Plano Rd, Richardson, TX 75081

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Jamaica Cabana Restaurant 1835 South Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75215, phone (214) 392-7028

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19??

Caribbean Association of Texas (CAT) Annual Family Day Picnic

